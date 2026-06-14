Jesse Clegg reimagines Johnny’s Great Heart

‘Scatterlings’ celebrates the legendary South African musician Johnny Clegg, in a project curated by his son Jesse and the artist Msaki.

Johnny Clegg, one of South Africa’s most influential musical voices, is being heard anew through one of his defining songs. His son, Jesse Clegg, has released a new version of Great Heart, first released in 1987 on the album Third World Child.

The new version features on Scatterlings , an in-progress album curated and conceptualised by Jesse and Msaki, the singer and songwriter best known for her soulful, genre-bending music. The collection gathers new interpretations of Johnny’s music by artists like Sjava, Sun-El Musician, Msaki, Tresor and Zolani Mahola, ahead of the Scatterlings Music Festival on 1 August.

Great Heart is the only song on the album that features both Jesse and his late father.

“When my dad did his final tour, this was the song that we performed together,” says Jesse. “I have so many wonderful memories of singing and dancing with him on stage. I’m grateful we had that experience together. I feel very connected to it.”

According to Jesse, Great Heart was not something he wanted to improve on, but a song to which he wanted to add his own artistry for a modern take.

“It’s something that I’ve been wanting to do for a long time. When someone you’re close to passes away, you feel the sense that you want to celebrate them and bring their voice back, bring their perspective back. I think my dad was such a unique person and had an incredible impact on South Africa that it felt so beautiful to do that through music and through a whole new generation of musicians.”

Many of the artists involved in the project had their own connection to Johnny’s music, drawing inspiration from his work throughout their careers.

While being vulnerable isn’t unfamiliar to Jesse, who believes that to be an integral part of being an artist, opening up more specifically about his father is uncharted territory.

“Music is very vulnerable, and I don’t mind doing that as an artist. This is different because I am speaking about my dad – it’s very personal to me. I think it’s beautiful to see how many lessons have been immortalised in the music and will continue to live on through generations. He paved the way for many others, and it’s important to celebrate that.

“I don’t think this project intends to have anyone re-evaluate his music or think about him differently. This album is about a new generation of artists bringing their own voice to this music that has meant so much to all of us. It would have been wonderful to be able to show him this, but his spirit lives on through the music.

“He was a very good role model, not only as a father, but also as an artist. If I think about his incredible commitment to his craft, his work ethic, and the way he carried himself, he always had a deep instinct for what was right.”

When asked about what legacy Jesse wants to leave behind, he shared that if you’re too focused on legacy, you’ll never get it – something he always remembers from his father. You have to love what you do and stay true to yourself.

“He was a great father, and among his many great traits, he would talk the talk but walk the walk. He was totally authentic.”