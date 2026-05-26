AI and digital twins reshape mining future

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Advanced analytics allows the move from reactive to predictive operations, writes JOHAN POTGIETER, cluster industrial software lead at Schneider Electric.

There was a time when conversations about AI in mining felt more suited to technology conferences than mine sites. Digital tools were often viewed as optional extras, investments to consider only after operational basics had been addressed. That mindset has shifted rapidly.

The reason is simple: the business case for digitalisation has become impossible to ignore. However, commodity markets are increasingly volatile, regulatory expectations around environmental performance and safety are tightening, and leading mining regions such as Australia, Canada, and South America have spent years building digital infrastructure that is already delivering measurable gains in productivity, reliability, and operational efficiency.

Thus, for mining companies across Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), the competitive gap is becoming harder to close through conventional methods alone.

At its core, AI and advanced analytics allow mines to move from reactive to predictive operations. Instead of responding to failures after they occur, operations can identify risks before they disrupt production.

Equipment issues that once caused unplanned downtime can now be predicted using machine learning models trained on historical sensor data. Processing plants can optimise energy consumption dynamically according to ore grades, electricity pricing, and equipment performance. Computer vision systems can analyse blast fragmentation in real time, helping downstream crushing and milling operations run more efficiently.

These are no longer experimental pilot projects. They are active deployments delivering results in mining operations that closely resemble many across southern and central Africa.

One of the clearest areas of value is predictive and prescriptive maintenance. Rotating equipment such as mills, pumps, and conveyors accounts for a significant share of maintenance expenditure and production losses.

Where the impact is felt

AI-driven condition monitoring systems use vibration, thermal, and process data to detect degradation patterns long before traditional inspection methods would identify them. More advanced prescriptive systems can even recommend the optimal intervention and timing, helping operations reduce unnecessary maintenance while avoiding catastrophic failures.

AI is also reshaping geoscience and resource modelling. Machine learning can integrate geological, geochemical, and geophysical datasets at a scale and speed previously unattainable.

Johan Potgieter, cluster industrial software lead at Schneider Electric. Photo supplied.

For SSA mines dealing with complex ore bodies and fluctuating grades, this improves resource estimation and enables more adaptive extraction strategies.

Safety remains one of the most important applications.

Computer vision systems deployed across haul roads, processing plants, and underground operations can identify proximity breaches, unauthorised access, gas anomalies, and even slope instability in real time. In an industry where fatalities and injuries remain a serious concern, AI-driven monitoring is not simply about efficiency — it is about protecting lives.

Why digital twins are central

Alongside AI, digital twins are becoming increasingly central to modern mining operations. A digital twin is a high-fidelity virtual model of a physical asset or process, continuously updated with real operational data. Mines can use these models to test operational changes before applying them in the real world.

For example, a concentrator plant twin can simulate throughput adjustments, ore blend changes, or reagent dosing strategies without disrupting production. During commissioning phases, twins help accelerate startup and reduce risk. Over time, they evolve into living operational models that can identify deviations between expected and actual performance before problems escalate.

Digital twins are also proving valuable for workforce development. In regions where experienced process engineers are scarce, simulation environments provide operators with safe, realistic training opportunities before they manage live plant conditions. This is becoming increasingly important as mines adopt more automated and digitally integrated systems.

Robotics and remote operation

Autonomous and remote operations are similarly changing how mining work is performed. Autonomous haulage and drilling systems have demonstrated improvements in fuel efficiency, tyre life, and fleet availability. However, within the SSA context, the greater value may lie in safety. Remote operations allow hazardous underground activities to be managed from secure surface control rooms, reducing exposure to rockfalls, seismic risks, and gas accumulation.

Naturally, automation raises concerns about employment. While some traditional roles may decline over time, the broader trend is likely to be workforce transformation rather than wholesale displacement. Mines will require more automation engineers, condition monitoring specialists, remote operations technicians, and industrial data analysts. The long-term success of this transition will depend heavily on investment in reskilling and education.

This skills challenge is arguably the most significant barrier facing SSA mining digitalisation today. Deploying AI platforms and digital twins requires expertise in data engineering, industrial cybersecurity, process simulation, control systems integration, and mining operations — skills that remain in short supply across many regional labour markets.

As a result, technology investment alone is insufficient. Mining companies, educational institutions, governments, and technology providers all have a role to play in developing locally relevant digital capabilities. Without sustained investment in people, even the most advanced platforms risk underperforming over time.

SSA possesses some of the world’s most strategically important mineral reserves, including cobalt, platinum group metals, manganese, and battery minerals essential to the global energy transition. The question is no longer whether these resources will be extracted, but whether the continent can capture more of the long-term value associated with them.

A mining sector that successfully integrates AI, digital twins, automation, and digitally skilled local workforces will be far better positioned to operate competitively, improve ESG performance, and attract downstream investment. In an increasingly data-driven global mining economy, operational intelligence may become just as valuable as the minerals themselves.