Geely aims for the EV apex

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The new E5 Apex Plus SUV has launched in South Africa, pushing Geely further into premium EV territory.

Geely Auto South Africa has expanded its electric vehicle portfolio with the launch of the Geely E5 Apex Plus, a top-of-the-range flagship SUV in the E5 electric series.

“As the automotive industry rapidly evolves towards electrification, consumers are increasingly looking for vehicles that offer not only performance and technology, but also long-term savings and everyday practicality and the E5 Apex Plus has been designed with exactly this in mind,” Geely said in a statement.

The E5 Apex Plus is powered by a front-mounted electric motor producing 160kW and 320Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100km/h acceleration time of 7.6 seconds and a top speed of 175km/h. Instant torque delivery contributes to responsive performance in both city driving and open-road conditions.

The interior layout and extended wheelbase are designed to improve passenger comfort while supporting daily commuting, family travel and business use. The vehicle measures 4,615 mm in length, 1,901 mm in width and 1,670 mm in height, with a 2,750 mm wheelbase and 461 litres of luggage capacity.

“One of the key advantages of electric mobility is the significant reduction in day-to-day running costs,” said Geely. “With no fuel required and fewer moving components compared to traditional internal combustion vehicles, owners can benefit from lower fuel and maintenance expenses.”

E5 Apex vs E5 Apex Plus specs

Specification Apex Apex Plus Curb Weight 1,765 kg 1,815 kg Battery Capacity 60.22kWh 68.39kWh AC Charging Time (10%–100%) 6.1 hours 7 hours WLTP Combined Driving Range 410km 450km WLTP Combined Energy Consumption 16.0kWh/100km 16.2kWh/100km 0–100 km/h Acceleration 7.1 seconds 7.6 seconds

The E5 Apex Plus is equipped with a 68.39kWh lithium iron phosphate battery designed to support durability, thermal stability and long-term efficiency. The vehicle offers an estimated WLTP driving range of approximately 450km, positioning the SUV for both daily commuting and longer-distance travel. Charging support includes AC charging up to 11kW and DC fast charging up to 100kW, with a 30% to 80% DC fast charge taking approximately 20 minutes.

Inside, the E5 Apex Plus features a technology-focused cabin centred around connectivity and comfort. Features include a 15.4-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.2-inch digital driver display, wireless smartphone charging, USB Type-A and Type-C ports, keyless entry, push-button start, voice control and over-the-air software updates. The cabin includes leather-appointed seating, power-adjustable front seats and a panoramic sunroof. The flat-floor EV platform contributes to additional cabin space and passenger comfort.

The E5 Apex Plus includes a suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, a Driver Monitoring System, Electronic Stability Control and Hill Descent Control. Multiple airbags are included.

Ownership support is provided through the Geely Care+ programme, which includes a six-year or 150,000km vehicle warranty, a six-year or 120,000km service plan, an eight-year or 200,000km battery warranty, and five years of roadside assistance. The vehicle includes a wall box charger, an emergency charging cable and a R12,000 charging voucher when financed through Geely Finance.

Availability and pricing

* The Geely E5 range is available in the following derivatives: