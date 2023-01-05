Escape to a gangster world

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Experience violence, friendship, love and drugs in How I Became a Gangster, now streaming on Netflix.

How I Became a Gangster, a movie about an ambitious gangster working his way up the ranks of Warsaw’s criminal underworld, began streaming on Netflix this week.

The story begins with an unidentified narrator recalling his early years in Poland in the 1970s. The protagonist spent his youth getting into fights, stealing his father’s cab at night, and in the process regularly passing a hotel surrounded by gangsters.

The protagonist’s status in Warsaw’s criminal underworld rose through the years until he was imprisoned for the first time. Not for robbing anyone, but rather for brutally assaulting three football fans at random. Ultimately, he takes his shot at the big time.

The film was shot in Warsaw and explores scenic locations of the city.

It stars Marcin Kowalcyzk, a Polish actor and director with Tomasz Wloso, Natalia Szroeder, Natalia Siwiec, and Jan Frycz. It was directed by Maciej Kawulski and originally released in Polish in January 2020.