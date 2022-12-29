Still time to catch Puss in Boots

Eight lives later, everyone’s favourite feline has a last wish. Catch it in cinemas until the end of the school holidays.

Eight lives later, everyone’s favourite feline is still with us. Or at least, still in cinemas, until the end of the school holidays. The animated movie Puss in Boots: The Last Wish can be seen on the big screen in South Africa at Ster-Kinekor and NuMetro until 12 January 2023.

Daring outlaw Puss (Antonio Banderas) discovers that his passion for peril and his disregard for safety have taken their toll. Heʼs burned through 8 of his 9 lives, but he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send him on his grandest quest, yet.



He embarks on a journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But, with only one life left, heʼll have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis, the captivating Kitty Soft Paws (Salma Hayek).



In their quest, Pussy and Kitty will be aided—against their better judgement— by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perro. Together, theyʼll have to stay one step ahead of Goldilocks and the Three Bears Crime Family, “Big” Jack Horner and terrifying bounter The Big Bad Wolf.

Cast: Chris Miller, Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Olivia Colman, Harvey Guillén, Samson Kayo, Wagner Moura, Anthony Mendez, John Mulaney, Florence Pugh, DaʼVine Joy Randolph, Ray Winstone. Directed by Chris Miller.