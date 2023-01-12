Trailer reveals tiny details of new Ant-Man movie

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ tells of an adventure that will push the characters beyond the limits of what they thought possible.

It’s not on circuit yet, but the trailer for the new Marvel Studios movie is out, and followers of the Marvel Comics Universe (MCU) will want to scrutinise every frame for clues of what is to come.

The new, action-packed trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania which opens in theatres on 17 February 2023, debuted during this week’s College Football Playoff National Championship in the USA.

Kicking off Phase 5 of the MCU, the fast-paced, big-screen adventure features its most powerful villain to date: Kang the Conqueror.

Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.

Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige, p.g.a. and Stephen Broussard, p.g.a., Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O’Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.