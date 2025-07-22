Mobile gaming revenue explodes

Photo courtesy Xsolla.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

New research shows mobile game spending reaching $126-billion in 2025, as developers adopt hybrid monetisation and direct-to-player models.

Mobile gaming revenue is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.57%, reaching $126.06-billion in 2025 and $156.58-billion by 2029.

This is revealed in the second quarter 2025 edition of The Xsolla Report: The State of Play. The research provides insights, trends, and opportunities shaping the gaming landscape.

In 2024, global mobile app usage reached 4.2-trillion hours, marking a record high and contributing to $150-billion in consumer spending across mobile platforms. Mobile gaming accounted for more than half of this total. Although overall game downloads declined by 6% to 49.6-billion, in-app purchase revenue increased, suggesting stronger user engagement and higher value per player.

An analysis of genre performance in mobile gaming highlights significant disparities in outcomes. Role-playing games (RPGs) led in revenue, generating $2-billion from in-app purchases with a 7.2% success rate. Strategy games followed with $352-million in revenue and a 3.8% success rate. Simulation games achieved the highest reach, passing 1-billion downloads, and recorded the highest success rate at 10.2%, indicating comparatively strong engagement and retention.

Despite these figures, the mobile gaming market remains highly competitive. Only 1.9% of new titles surpassed $1-million in revenue, while 62% generated no revenue, reflecting the challenges faced by new entrants.

In response, some developers are exploring direct-to-consumer (D2C) models. A recent survey of EU-based developers showed that 23% have adopted D2C strategies, 12% are in the process of building them, and 62% have not yet implemented such approaches.

“The shift in mobile is clear – players are spending more, but on fewer, better-supported games,” says Chris Hewish, president of communication and strategy for Xsolla. “For developers, combining hybrid monetisation and distribution strategies is essential to long-term sustainability.”

Seventy-two percent of developers are using hybrid monetisation models that combine in-app purchases, subscriptions, and advertising to optimise revenue and expand audience reach. These models, along with LiveOps and strategic intellectual property collaborations, are playing a key role in shaping mobile monetisation strategies heading into 2025 and beyond.