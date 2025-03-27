6 of the best sub-R1000 smartphones in SA

Photo courtesy Samsung

Tax breaks will help make handsets more affordable, but something else makes a bigger difference, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Flagship smartphones may cost as much as a second-hand car, but at the other end of the scale it is possible to find reliable handsets costing less than R1,000.

The main feature many South Africans want in a phone is affordability, as Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Solly Malatsi has acknowledged in his call for cheaper handsets. In the 2025 Budget speech, Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana responded by cutting the 9% luxury tax – formally known as ad valorem excise duties – on smartphones costing less than R2,500.

That may make a small difference, but the biggest difference will be made by devices that are already affordable. It so happens that there are options that balance functionality and cost. We’ve decided to go in at under half the Ministers’ threshold for luxury, and look at features, performance, and overall value of five smartphones available in South Africa for under R1,000

These are not phones for gamers or creators, and they’re not built for binge-watching or high-res photography. But they do something more vital: they keep people connected, allow access to essential apps, and open a digital gateway to those for whom affordability is the single biggest barrier.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Blue DS LTE

Price: R799 (discounted from R999, at Edgars).

Display: 6.5” HD+

6.5” HD+ RAM: 2GB

2GB Storage: 32GB, expandable via microSD

32GB, expandable via microSD Rear camera: 8MP

8MP Front camera: 5MP

5MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Operating system: Android Go

Android Go 2-year warranty

The Samsung Galaxy A03 is an entry-level smartphone designed for everyday essentials. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, an 8MP rear camera, and a 5MP front camera, offering basic photography capabilities. With 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, it runs on Android Go Edition for smooth performance on modest hardware. With a large 5000mAh battery, dual SIM support, and 4G LTE connectivity, the Galaxy A03 Core is ideal for users seeking a reliable, no-frills smartphone experience.

Mobicel Z4 4G

Price: R899

R899 Display: 6.3-inch LCD

6.3-inch LCD RAM: 2GB (+2GB shared memory)

2GB (+2GB shared memory) Storage: 32GB, expandable via microSD

32GB, expandable via microSD Rear Camera: 8MP

8MP Front Camera: 5MP

5MP Battery: 3,000mAh

3,000mAh Operating System: Android

Android Network Lock: MTN-only at Pep

The Mobicel Z4 4G offers a generous 6.3-inch display and a 3,000mAh battery. 2GB RAM should suffice for standard smartphone activities. The device supports 4G connectivity, ensuring faster data speeds where available. At some outlets, this model is network-locked, which limits flexibility, depending on the user’s preferred network.

Stylo Inkosi Pro 4G

Price: R899

R899 Display: 6-inch LCD

6-inch LCD RAM: 2GB

2GB Storage: 16GB

16GB Rear Camera: 8MP

8MP Front Camera: 5MP

5MP Battery: 3,000mAh

3,000mAh Operating System: Android

Android Network Lock: Vodacom only at Pep

The Stylo Inkosi Pro 4G offers a balanced set of features, including a 6-inch display and 4G connectivity. Its 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera are modest but should suffice for basic photography needs. The 16GB internal storage is on the lower end, but the device likely supports microSD expansion. As with other budget options, this model is network-locked.

Hisense U964

Price: R599

R599 Display: 5-inch 480 x 854 LCD

5-inch 480 x 854 LCD RAM: 1GB

1GB Storage: 16GB

16GB Rear Camera: 5MP

5MP Front Camera: 2MP

2MP Battery: 2,000mAh

2,000mAh Operating System: Android

Android Network Lock: MTN-only at Pep and Mr Price

The Hisense U964 is the most affordable option on this list, priced at R599. Its compact 5-inch display and 2,000mAh battery make it suitable for users seeking a basic smartphone for essential tasks. The 1GB RAM and 16GB storage are minimal but manageable. The device is network-locked to Vodacom when purchased through Pep and Mr Price.

Vodacom Kicka 5 Plus 4G

Price: R599

R599 Display: 5-inch

5-inch RAM: 1GB

1GB Storage: 8GB

8GB Rear Camera: 5MP

5MP Front Camera: VGA

VGA Battery: 2,000mAh

2,000mAh Operating System: Android

Android Network Lock: Vodacom-locked

Compact and no-nonsense, the Vodacom Smart Kicka 5 is one of the most basic smartphones on this list. It won’t win any performance awards, but for calls, SMS, WhatsApp and light browsing, it gets the job done. It’s often paired with prepaid starter packs, making it a straightforward option for first-time users entering the digital space.

Itel A18

Price: R599

R599 Display: 5-inch

5-inch RAM: 1GB

1GB Storage: 32GB, expandable via microSD

32GB, expandable via microSD Rear Camera: 5MP

5MP Front Camera: 5MP

5MP Battery: 2,300mAh

2,300mAh Operating System: Android

Android Network Lock: CellC-locked at Pep

The Itel A18 delivers impressive internal storage and an efficient operating system at this price point. Android ensures app compatibility while managing limited RAM. With dual SIM support and compact form factor, it’s ideal for users juggling multiple lines or stepping up from a feature phone.

When choosing a sub-R1,000 smartphone …

When selecting a smartphone in this price range, it’s essential to manage expectations. Here are some factors to consider:

Network Locking: Many budget smartphones are sold network-locked, restricting use to a specific carrier. Ensure the locked network is your preferred service provider or consider switching.

Many budget smartphones are sold network-locked, restricting use to a specific carrier. Ensure the locked network is your preferred service provider or consider switching. Performance: Devices with at least 2GB of RAM and a quad-core processor are preferable for smoother performance.

Devices with at least 2GB of RAM and a quad-core processor are preferable for smoother performance. Storage: A minimum of 16GB internal storage is standard, but devices with 32GB offer more flexibility. Check whether the device supports microSD expansion if you think you may need more space.

A minimum of 16GB internal storage is standard, but devices with 32GB offer more flexibility. Check whether the device supports microSD expansion if you think you may need more space. Battery Life: Larger batteries (3,000mAh and above) provide longer usage times.

Larger batteries (3,000mAh and above) provide longer usage times. Software Updates: Budget devices may not receive regular software updates, potentially limiting access to new features over time.

Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.