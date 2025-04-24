Photo courtesy Acer.

The Acer Predator Connect W6x brings blistering speed and serious style to Wi-Fi 6, but demands finesse to tame, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

If you want to impress the neighbours with your Wi-Fi router, the Acer Predator Connect W6x AX6000 dual-band will do the job before you even plug it in. It’s angular, aggressive and clearly designed by someone who thinks routers should look like they could transform into battle bots. But impressive design only gets you so far. Getting the most out of this device means understanding the weird dance between speed, range and setup timing.

What is it?

The Acer Predator Connect W6x AX6000 dual-band is a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 gaming router that delivers exceptional speed on 5GHz, solid performance on 2.4GHz, and enough attitude to double as a centrepiece in your gaming setup – but only after a slightly fussy setup process.

This isn’t Acer’s first foray into network gear. Under the Predator brand, usually reserved for gaming hardware, Acer has extended its ambitions to include low-latency, high-speed Wi-Fi routers. It’s a logical move, considering the modern gaming ecosystem is now as dependent on stable, fast internet as it is on powerful GPUs. But when Predator’s sleek gaming aesthetics meet the arena of fibre optics and household layouts, some compromises surface.

Setting up the W6x offers a small but crucial lesson in router psychology. Plug it into the fibre box and power it up, and… nothing happens. At least, not in the way most people expect. No Wi-Fi broadcast. No blinking invitation to connect. Just a gently pulsing blue LED that whispers, “figure me out.” The trick, as it turns out, is to set it up first – before connecting it to the internet. In other words, it wants to know who you are before it starts doing any work.

Once that’s done – using the Predator Connect app or web interface – it becomes a very different beast. It begins broadcasting across both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, offers straightforward customisation, and provides access to features like gaming QoS (quality of service) prioritisation, security tools, and diagnostics.

A guest network feature feels like a reluctant nod to the competition — like it suspects you’ll only use it to keep your freeloading friends off your main bandwidth. Yes, it works. Yes, it’s separate from your primary network. But don’t expect anything clever like temporary access or bandwidth limits.

Of course, a router is all about wireless performance.

From a few metres away, connected to the 5GHz band, it delivered download speeds of more than 500Mbps and uploads topping 200Mbps, fed by a 500/200 connection to Afrihost over Vumatel fibre. In other words, it delivered full value for available bandwidth and above average for a consumer router on the same fibre connection. Meanwhile, the 2.4GHz band hit a respectable 170Mbps down – slow compared to 5GHz, but stable and solid.

Then comes the twist. Walk into a far room, separated by several standard interior walls, and the 5GHz signal simply vanishes. Not weak – invisible. The 2.4GHz band, however, remains available and still manages more than 100Mbps download and 50Mbps upload. This is the trade-off that has defined dual-band Wi-Fi for years, and the W6x is no exception: 5GHz delivers more speed but is terrible at getting through obstacles. 2.4GHz is slower but much better at covering distance and punching through walls.

The W6x supports Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), the current mainstream standard for wireless performance. It’s future-ready, but not quite future-proof, given Wi-Fi 6E and 7 are already being rolled out in more expensive hardware. Still, for most households and even small gaming setups, Wi-Fi 6 offers more than enough grunt.

The AX6000 designation refers to the combined theoretical bandwidth across both bands, which is marketing math more than reality, but it does signal solid throughput. The router is capable of handling multiple concurrent connections with low latency, making it ideal for simultaneous gaming, streaming and smart home operation.

From a design perspective, the W6x is unmistakably “Predator.” Sharp edges, angular vents, and six splayed black antennae – it could be mistaken for a piece of gaming hardware rather than a networking box. This flair won’t be to everyone’s taste, but it adds character in a category typically populated by nondescript white plastic boxes. The build quality is solid, and the setup interface, once reached, is slick and responsive.

That said, some aspects of the device feel needlessly temperamental. The setup process is less intuitive than it should be, especially compared to routers from the likes of TP-Link or ASUS, where plug-and-play really does mean plug-and-play. The fact that the W6x requires a specific sequence – setting it up without the WAN connected first – will trip up many users and likely result in unnecessary tech support calls or returns.

Once configured, the Predator Connect app does a decent job of letting you monitor and manage the network. You can prioritise devices, test speeds, and apply parental controls. It’s functional, if not groundbreaking, and doesn’t try to dazzle you with features you won’t use. It’s a router for those who want performance with just a bit of control, not full-on network tinkering.

Still, there’s something satisfying about the brute force approach it takes. When it works, it really works – blisteringly fast, almost absurdly responsive, and visually striking.

How much does it cost?



R1,999 on Takealot.com (at https://www.takealot.com/predator-connect-w6x-ax6000-wi-fi-gaming-router/PLID96707801). Comes with lifetime Trend Micro security. This makes it one of the more aggressively priced Wi-Fi 6 routers with gaming branding and high-performance credentials.

Why does it matter?



It brings high-end 5GHz performance and gaming-grade prioritisation to a more affordable segment, providing a stylish alternative to pricier mesh systems for users who need fast, focused coverage.

What are the biggest negatives?

Setup is non-intuitive and may confuse first-time users.

5GHz band has limited range and is prone to disappearing in other rooms.

Lacks mesh capability unless paired with additional Predator gear.

What are the biggest positives?

Extremely fast and stable performance when in range.

Distinctive design adds personality to a mundane category.

Bandwidth maxes out on the 5GhZ band, while a strong 2.4GHz signal ensures decent coverage across complex spaces.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.