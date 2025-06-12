Local monitor hits business sweet spot

Photo courtesy Acer.

The Acer M27V17Q, assembled in South Africa, is an effective workhorse with WQHD and 100hz specs, writes JASON BANNIER.

In a crowded landscape of monitors, finding a display that meets one’s specific needs can feel like a personal quest. A new entry in this space is the Acer M27V17Q, one of two locally assembled monitors recently launched by Acer.

What is it?

The M27V17Q features a 27-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS display. It offers a noticeable improvement in sharpness and screen space compared to basic Full HD monitors, without the premium price tag of 4K or OLED alternatives.

At this size, the resolution feels well-matched. It delivers clear visuals for everyday use and professional tasks alike. A larger screen at the same resolution could compromise sharpness, making 27 inches a practical sweet spot for users who prioritise both clarity and value.

In daily use, the screen provides enough room to view multiple applications side by side without feeling cramped. It supports efficient task management, such as reviewing documents alongside spreadsheets or keeping communication tools visible while working. The combination of resolution and size helps minimise the need for window switching or an additional monitor in most office setups.

The display offers ample brightness for typical indoor environments, with a wide adjustment range to suit different lighting conditions. It performs well in standard office settings and provides sufficient contrast for distinguishing between light and dark content.

The IPS panel has reliable colour reproduction, and it delivers accurate visuals. While the display is primarily designed for office use, its colour performance is adequate for photo editing, graphic design, and media consumption. It’s not built to match the contrast or responsiveness of an OLED display, but it remains suitable for everyday creative and entertainment tasks.

The 100Hz refresh rate delivers a smooth experience in everyday use, making tasks like scrolling, web navigation, and window movement feel fluid. Paired with a 5ms GTG (grey-to-grey) response time, it handles general computing and casual gaming well.

However, it doesn’t offer the speed or responsiveness of 1ms, 144Hz monitors built for competitive gaming – where frame rates and minimal motion blur are key. In fact, many professional gamers still opt for Full HD displays to maximise performance. Despite this, it is a solid option for casual or single-player gaming, where ultra-high refresh rates and response times are less critical.

Connectivity and speakers

The M27V17Q includes a USB-C port with docking capabilities, supporting DisplayPort video output and 65W power delivery. A USB-C to USB-C cable is included in the box, allowing compatible laptops to connect and charge via a single cable.

The monitor features a USB-B upstream port and two USB 3.0 (5Gbps) Type-A downstream ports for connecting peripherals such as a keyboard, mouse, or external storage. These connections enable KVM functionality, allowing users to switch control between two connected devices using a single set of peripherals.

The built-in speakers provide basic audio output. While not particularly loud or refined, they are suitable for everyday office tasks such as video calls, training sessions, or system alerts. In shared or desk-limited environments, they offer a functional alternative to external speakers, though users with media or audio-specific needs may still benefit from separate sound equipment.

Photo courtesy Acer.

Setup, design, ergonomics

Right out of the box, the device presents a clean, understated aesthetic that blends into a typical office or home workspace. The slim bezels on three sides contribute to a modern look and facilitate multi-monitor setups, minimising distractions.

Setup is straightforward using the provided instructions. Attaching the stand to the base required a bit of force, but overall, the three-part assembly was quick and uncomplicated.

The stand offers tilt adjustment but lacks height adjustment, swivel (side-to-side movement), and pivot (rotating the screen into portrait orientation). For users who spend extended periods in front of their screens, limited adjustability can make it difficult to maintain an ergonomic setup, potentially leading to discomfort.

However, the M27V17Q supports VESA mounting (75 x 75 mm), allowing for attachment to a monitor arm or wall mount for improved flexibility. Although this can provide a more tailored and comfortable viewing experience, it is not essential for those who are satisfied with a basic, fixed setup. In my experience, the screen sat slightly lower than what I’m used to, but it wasn’t uncomfortable.

How much does it cost?

The Acer M27V17Q 100hz WQHD 27-inch IPS monitor is available at a recommended retail price of R4,342 on the Wootware website.

Why does it matter?

The M27V17Q addresses a common need in business and home office setups: a sharp, reliable display that supports multitasking. Its WQHD resolution on a 27-inch panel provides an advantage over Full HD in text clarity and screen space, making it easier to manage multiple applications side by side. The 100Hz refresh rate contributes to a smoother desktop experience, which is noticeable when navigating large documents, switching between tabs, or handling light creative work.

The inclusion of a USB-C port with docking capabilities, supporting DisplayPort, 65W power delivery, and KVM switching, adds practical value in mixed-device environments. It enables streamlined laptop connections, reduces cable clutter, and allows users to switch between two systems using a single set of peripherals.

Although not designed for gaming or high-end content creation, the M27V17Q still offers enough performance to cover casual use beyond office tasks. Its colour reproduction, resolution, and refresh rate support light design work, video playback, and gaming without major compromises.

What are the biggest negatives?

Limited ergonomic adjustments (tilt only stand).

Built-in speakers are only adequate for calls and alerts.

100Hz and WQHD are not optimal for competitive gaming.

What are the biggest positives?

Sharp WQHD (2560 x 1440) resolution on a 27-inch frame.

Smooth 100Hz refresh rate for most work activities and media consumption.

USB-C and USB-B upstream with KVM switching and peripheral support.