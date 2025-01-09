CES 2025: Toyota reveals Woven City milestone

The visionary test course for mobility will be launched in Susono City in Japan later this year.

Toyota’s visionary Woven City test course for mobility may be located in Japan, but the latest milestone in its development was revealed at CES 2025 in Las Vegas this week. That’s appropriate, as the Woven City concept was first announced at CES 202.

In fact, Toyota first announced its transformation into a mobility company at CES 2018. Now, it has revealed that the first phase of the project will be launched during 2025.

Woven City has made steady progress since its groundbreaking ceremony in February 2021, at the former site of the Toyota Motor East Japan (TMEJ) Higashi-Fuji Plant in Susono City, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan. Construction of Phase 1 buildings — the initial area for co-creation activities — was completed in October 2024.

Toyota provided the following information on Woven City:

Alongside Phase 1 preparations, renovation of a former TMEJ Higashi-Fuji Plant facility into a manufacturing hub for Woven City is underway, and site preparation work for Phase 2 has commenced. Insights from Phase 1 will help refine plans for Phase 2 and future phases, and continually enhance the test course’s functionality.

Woven City is a test course for mobility where “Inventors” who share a commitment to working “for someone other than themselves” can develop, test, and validate innovative products and services. These inventors include Toyota and Toyota Group companies, such as WbyT, as well as external companies, startups, and individual entrepreneurs. By leveraging Toyota’s decades-long manufacturing expertise and WbyT’s software capabilities, Woven City offers a unique environment equipped with the tools and services needed to tackle societal challenges and create future-focused value. Through collaboration among inventors and feedback from residents and visitors, Woven City aims to drive innovation and shape a better tomorrow.

The inventors of Woven City who have been confirmed so far are as follows.

Inventors

Company Business Description Theme of Co-Creation

in Woven City Daikin Industries, Ltd. Manufacturing, sales and after-salesservices of air conditioning products,fluorochemical products, etc. Testing “pollen-free spaces” and”personalized functionalenvironments” DyDo DRINCO, INC. Manufacturing and sales of soft drinksand other beverages, etc. Creating new value throughinnovative vending machineconcepts NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS CO., LTD. Manufacturing and sales of instantnoodles and related products, etc. Creating and evaluating foodenvironments to inspire new’food cultures’ UCC Japan Co., Ltd. Regional headquarters of Japaneseoperating companies engaged in coffeemanufacturing and sales Exploring the potential value ofcoffee through futuristic cafeexperiences Zoshinkai Holdings Inc. Comprehensive education servicesoffering correspondence educationand classroom programs Leveraging data to realizeinnovative educational methodsand new learning environments Alphabetical order as of 7 January 2025

Woven City is also in continued discussions with previously announced companies such as ENEOS Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT), and Rinnai Corporation.

External startups, entrepreneurs, universities and research institutions are also scheduled to be invited to Woven City through an accelerator program, starting in summer 2025.

Residents and visitors will play an equally vital role alongside inventors in Woven City. Known as ‘Weavers,’ these individuals share a passion for the ‘expansion of mobility’ and a commitment to building a more flourishing society. Through their participation in co-creation activities, Weavers will contribute to realizing the full potential of Woven City.

At the official launch of Woven City, starting in fall 2025 or thereafter, approximately 100 residents — primarily Toyota and WbyT staff and their families — are expected to participate in co-creation activities as the first residents. The community will then gradually expand to include external inventors and their families. Phase 1 is projected to accommodate around 360 residents, with the total population, including Phase 2 and subsequent phases, expected to reach approximately 2,000. Initially, visitors will be limited to related parties, with plans to welcome the general public to participate as Weavers in co-creation activities starting in FY2026 or thereafter.

Woven City also serves as a test course for Toyota’s transformation into a mobility company. Together, Toyota and WbyT aim to redefine mobility, expanding its scope beyond transportation to encompass the movement of people, goods, information, and energy for the benefit of individuals and society. Designed as a human-centered city, Woven City places the people who gather there — Inventors and Weavers — at its center to unlock new possibilities in the shared pursuit of “Well-being for All”. With an eye on expanding mobility from land, sea, and air to space, WbyT also announced an investment in Interstellar Technologies Inc. and will leverage Toyota’s expertise to support the mass production of rockets.

Woven City Phase 1 Basic Information

Address 1117 Mishuku, Susono City, Shizuoka, Japan(Former site of the TMEJ Higashi-Fuji plant) Site Area Approx. 50,000 sq. m (approx.708,000 sq. m in total in the future) Main Timeline ● January 7, 2020: Concept announced at CES 2020● February 23, 2021: Phase 1 Groundbreaking Ceremony. Start of site preparation work in March 2021● October 10, 2022: Phase1 Safety Prayer Ceremony. Start of building work for Phase 1 in November 2022● October 31, 2024: Completion of Phase 1 construction● Starting in Fall 2025 or thereafter: Phase 1 official launch Residents From fall 2025 or thereafter, Toyota and Toyota-related personnel will begin to move in, and in Phase 1, a totalof approximately 360 people are scheduled to live there (in the future, the number of residents is expected toexpand to 2,000 people in all areas)

LEED is an acronym for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design and refers to a system for evaluating the environmental performance of buildings and cities operated by the U.S. Green Building Council. Woven City was certified in March 2023.