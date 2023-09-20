Funko brings exclusive collectibles to Comic Con

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Addams Family, Demon Slayer and Marvel’s Thor are among the limited-edition items available from 22 to 25 September.

A lineup of exclusive items from pop culture collectibles company Funko will be available at Comic Con Africa 2023.

Fans and collectors can secure these highly sought-after collectibles at Funko’s booth, located at Stand F640 in Hall 6 of the Johannesburg Expo centre.

Comic Con Africa 2023 will take place from 22 to 25 September. Attendees can immerse themselves in a world of entertainment, including exclusive merchandise, panels, and celebrity appearances.

Gammatek, the official distributor of Funko, provided the following list of Funko’s lineup of exclusive items at Comic Con Africa 2023:

IT CHAPTER 2: Get ready to float with the chilling characters from Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.’s IT CHAPTER 2.

JUJUTSU KAISEN: Embrace the world of sorcery and curses with collectibles from Gege Akutami/Shueisha’s Jujutsu Kaisen Project.

The Addams Family: Add a touch of macabre to your collection with items from Tee and Charles Addams Foundation in partnership with MGM.

Demon Slayer: Explore the breathtaking world of Koyoharu Gotoge/Shueisha, Aniplex, and ufotable’s Demon Slayer.

Marvel’s Thor: Witness the mighty Thor like never before with the exclusive “Thor In Toga” collectible.

One Piece: Set sail on a new adventure with collectibles inspired by Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha and Toei Animation’s One Piece.

Dragon Ball: Unleash your inner Saiyan with exclusive collectibles from Bird Studio/Shueisha and Toei Animation’s Dragon Ball series.

Naruto: Celebrate the world of ninja warfare with collectibles from Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto and Naruto Shippuden.

Naruto Hinata: 2002 Masashi Kishimoto/ 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved

Naruto Kurama: 2002 Masashi Kishimoto/ 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved

Each item showcases exceptional attention to detail and craftsmanship, making them valuable additions to any collection.

“Funko provides everyone with the chance to acquire a physical embodiment of something they have a passion for, serving as both a hobby and a way to connect with fellow enthusiasts within the realm of pop culture,” says Gammatek national sales and brand manager Zev Cherniak.

All exclusives will sell for R350 and the 2-pop for R600. Sales will also open, for those that can’t make it to Comic Con, on the Gammatek website, at https://www.gammatekfunkocollectibles.co.za/

