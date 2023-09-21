Logitech’s fastest mouse glides across the pad

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The second edition of the G Pro X Superlight gaming mouse is a competitive gamer’s dream device, although limited by its buttons, writes JASON BANNIER.

What is it?

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 wireless gaming mouse is the second edition of the Superlight series. Seamlessly connected via a USB-A lightspeed adapter and weighing in at a mere 60g. It glides across one’s mousepad. Its Lightforce hybrid switches provide a satisfying tactile click, while the scroll wheel operates silently.

Designed with an ergonomic and lightweight profile, it caters specifically to competitive gamers who prioritise precision and swift manoeuvrability over a plethora of buttons. Featuring just two side buttons, it excels in games demanding pinpoint accuracy and rapid reflexes. Lacking RGB lighting, its minimalist design remains aesthetic.

One of its standout features is its exceptional battery life, promising an impressive 95 hours of uninterrupted usage in its Hybrid (power saving) mode. After a 3-hour gaming session using the optical only option (power saving mode off), the battery dropped by a meagre 4%. It includes a long USB-A to USB-C charging cable, though you will find yourself rarely needing it.

The device is equipped with an interchangeable aperture door with PTFE foot, easily swapped thanks to its magnetic design. It offers optional easily-appliable grip tape, and an adapter extension.

Through the Logitech G Hub app, one can set the DPI up to 32,000, precisely calibrate the sensor, and increase the report rate to 2000Hz – 1000Hz higher than the previous version of the device. The device now weighs 3 grams less, and previously did not have a USB-C input for charging.

What does it cost?

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 wireless gaming mouse is available in white, black, or pink for pre-purchase at a recommended retail price of R3,499 on Takealot.com.

Why does it matter?

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 wireless gaming mouse is an outstanding device for competitive gamers, despite its limited button array, and lack of RGB lighting. With its impressive battery life, ergonomic design, and lightweight build, this mouse guarantees comfort for serious gamers. However, it comes with a hefty price tag.

What are the biggest negatives?

No RGB lighting.

Limited buttons.

Expensive.

What are the biggest positives?