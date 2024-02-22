New Demon Slayer movie slices cinemas

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Tanjiro undergoes rigorous training in his quest to become a high-ranking combatant of the Demon Slayer Corps in new movie, writes JASON BANNIER.

In the movie Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training, Tanjiro continues his quest to defeat the demon Muzan Kibutsuji that slaughtered his family. The film falls within the timeline bridging the conclusion of Demon Slayer’s third season and the forthcoming, unreleased fourth season. The movie released worldwide today (23 February), and is available at Ster Kinekor.

In this new movie, Tanjiro undergoes intensive training with Himejima, a prominent combatant of the Demon Slayer Corps holding the title of Stone Hashira. The Corps is devoted to safeguarding humans from demons, and this training represents a crucial step in developing Tanjiro’s skills. Meanwhile, the Muzan continues to hunt down Tanjiro’s sister Nezuko.

Demon Slayer is a Japanese anime series adapted from Koyoharu Gotoge’s manga (comic book) of the same name. It recounts Tanjiro’s relentless pursuit of retribution against the formidable demon, who perpetrated the heinous attack on Tanjiro’s family. Muzan’s sinister actions included transforming Tanjiro’s younger sister, Nezuko, into a demon. The series is accessible on both Crunchyroll and Netflix.

The order to watch the series is:

Season 1: Unwavering Resolve Arc.

Season 2, part 1: Mugen Train Arc, or Mugen Train movie

Season 2, part 2: Entertainment District Arc.

Season 3: The Swordsmith Village Arc, or To the Swordsmith Village movie.

To the Hashira Training movie.

Tanjiro employs a black sword as his weapon of choice to vanquish his demon enemies. Various demon slayers adopt distinct breathing techniques to augment their swordsmanship. Tanjiro specialises in the water-breathing style. His two close companions, Zenitsu and Inosuke, employ the Thunder breathing technique and beast breathing technique, respectively.

Demon Slayer is a critically acclaimed anime that has received multiple awards, such as the 2022 Crunchyroll Best Animation, Best Score, Best Ending Sequence, Best Movie and multiple awards for its voice performances. On the Crunchyroll platform, the Demon Slayer series has an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 by more than 360,000 users. The show is considered as a trend-setting new-gen anime, among others such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan.