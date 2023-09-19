Take a walk through the tech of the Crocs

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The science behind the making of Crocs is the key to making the shoes so comfortable, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Crocs are a popular brand of casual footwear known for their distinctive design, comfort, and durability. They are made using a proprietary closed-cell resin material called Croslite, which is the key to their unique look anbd feel.

And they just feel so good, we thought we should take a walk through the tech of what makes them so special. This is what Croc told us:.

Croslite Material Production: The first step in making Crocs involves producing the proprietary Croslite material. Croslite is a type of foam resin that is lightweight, waterproof, and offers excellent cushioning and support. The production process for Croslite typically involves heating and mixing various chemicals, including polyurethane and thermoplastic, to create a polymer material with the desired properties.

Injection Moulding: The Croslite material is then melted and injected into moulds using an injection moulding machine. Croc moulds are typically made from aluminium or steel and are designed to shape the material into the iconic clog-like shape that Crocs are known for.

Cooling and Solidification: After injection, the moulds are quickly cooled to solidify the Croslite material. This process ensures that the shoes maintain their shape and structure.

Demoulding: Once the material has solidified, the moulds are opened, and the newly formed Crocs are removed. At this stage, the shoes still have some rough edges and excess material that needs to be trimmed.

Trimming and Finishing: Workers trim and finish the Crocs by removing any excess material, flash, or imperfections using specialised tools. This step is crucial in ensuring that the shoes have a smooth and clean appearance.

Ventilation Holes and Other Features: Depending on the Crocs model, ventilation holes, straps, or other features may be added at this stage. Ventilation holes are a key design element of Crocs, as they allow for airflow, making the shoes comfortable to wear in various weather conditions.

Logo and Branding: The Crocs logo and branding are often applied using a variety of methods, such as screen printing, embossing, or labels. This step adds the finishing touches to the shoes.

Quality Control: Each pair of Crocs undergoes rigorous quality control checks to ensure that they meet the brand’s high standards. This includes checking for defects, consistency in size and shape, and proper branding.

The comfort and durability of Crocs makes them very popular with people who spend a lot of time on their feet. Crocs are unisex and have become a fashion statement.

One of the features that makes them so attractive is the ability to add Jibbitz (charms) to decorate the shoes. The shoes come in various designs, from the classic style to sneakers, sandals, lined Crocs and now even platforms.

I was fortunate enough to try out the new Croc platforms. Besides being taller, the shoes are very comfortable, despite being heavier than usual. The arch and ankle support is amazing. My feet did not want the shoes to be taken off, as the shoes moulded to the shape of my feet.