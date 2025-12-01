Fujifilm updates X Series for SA

Photo supplied.

The X T30 III lands on 6 December with a faster processor, new Film Simulation dial, and expanded video options.

Fujifilm South Africa will release the X T30 III camera on 6 December 2025. The new model moves the X T30 line onto the X Processor 5 and adds a dedicated Film Simulation dial, bringing 20 in camera looks to the body for quicker switching while shooting.

The X T30 III follows the X T30 II from 2021 in the X Series range. It keeps a compact body that weighs 378g and uses a central viewfinder style layout. The camera combines a 26.1MP back illuminated X Trans CMOS 4 sensor with the X Processor 5, the same processor used in the Fujifilm X T5. Fujifilm says this increases processing performance to around twice that of the previous model and supports updated subject detection autofocus.

Photo supplied.

The Film Simulation dial is positioned on the top left of the body and provides access to 20 Film Simulation modes. These include Reala Ace for more neutral colour and Nostalgic Neg for higher saturation with softer tonal transitions. Three custom slots, labelled FS1 to FS3, allow users to save and recall their own presets.

For video, the X Processor 5 enables 6.2K recording at 30p in 4:2:2 10 bit, 4K recording at up to 60p, and high frame rate Full HD recording at up to 240p. The camera also has a 9:16 Short Movie Mode for vertical video.

The X T30 III includes electronic image stabilisation for video, which is intended to reduce shake from handheld shooting. Fujifilm has kept features from earlier models such as the pop up flash and an AUTO mode lever. In auto mode, the camera handles subject recognition and tracking automatically.

Photo supplied.

Fujifilm positions the X T30 III as an option for first time interchangeable lens users as well as more experienced photographers, with a control layout designed to be simplified but still manual friendly.

The Fujifilm X T30 III has a recommended retail price of R19,560. A kit version that includes the XC13 to 33mm F3.5 to 6.3 lens is planned for the second week of December 2025 at a recommended R23,000.

Fujifilm has announced the Fujinon XC13 to 33mm F3.5 to 6.3 OIS lens. It covers ultra wide to standard focal lengths, from 13mm to 33mm, which Fujifilm equates to 20mm to 50mm in full frame terms. The company says it is the smallest and lightest Fujinon zoom lens, measuring 37.5mm long and weighing about 125g. Fujifilm positions it as a compact pairing for the X T30 III.

The XC13 to 33mm F3.5 to 6.3 OIS lens is expected in South Africa in January 2026 at a recommended price of R8,280.