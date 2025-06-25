Fujifilm X-E5 brings flagship power to compact design

Photo supplied.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Launching in July, the X-E5 adds interchangeable lenses and premium features to a sleek rangefinder-style body.

Fujifilm is launching a new rangefinder style camera next month (July 2025) in South Africa. The X-E5 is designed as a counterpart to the X100VI. Unlike the latter, the new device includes support for interchangeable lenses.

The X-E5 introduces several firsts for the X Series, including a top plate made entirely from machined aluminium. It features a back-illuminated 40.2-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor and the X-Processor 5 high-speed image processing engine. These are the same components found in Fujifilm’s flagship X-T5 camera.

Design

The X-E5 combines flat edges with curved surfaces to support one-handed operation and deliver a more refined handling experience.

The top plate features a new Film Simulation dial with a precision-cut indicator window. This allows photographers to switch between various Film Simulations, each designed to replicate the look of classic Fujifilm film stocks such as Velvia and Acros. The dial also includes three custom positions for saving user-defined Film Simulation settings.

The X-E5 is the first model in the X-E series to include a five-axis In-Body Image Stabilisation (IBIS) system, offering up to 7.0 stops of compensation at the centre and 6.0 stops at the periphery. This enhancement improves handheld performance, particularly in low-light conditions. The camera also introduces a 1.4x and 2x digital teleconverter function, providing additional framing flexibility when using prime lenses.

Photo supplied.

Fun in photography

The X-E5 includes a new “Classic Display” mode for the electronic viewfinder, offering a simplified, retro-style interface inspired by traditional film camera viewfinders. This mode reduces on-screen information to help photographers focus on composition.

A new Surround View function displays areas outside the frame as semi-transparent or outlined, depending on the selected aspect ratio. This creates a shooting experience closer to that of an optical viewfinder, while still using an electronic one.

The camera features an updated autofocus prediction algorithm designed for consistent and accurate focus tracking. Powered by the X-Processor 5, the subject detection autofocus uses deep-learning AI to recognise and follow a wide range of subjects, including animals, birds, vehicles, aircraft, insects and drones.

For video, the X-E5 supports in-camera recording at 6.2K/30p with 4:2:2 10-bit colour. It also offers high-quality recording options at 4K/60p and Full HD at 240p, all within a compact and lightweight body.

Price and availability

The Fujifilm X-E5 is expected to be available in South Africa from July 2025. Its recommended retail price is R29,500 for the body.

The camera will also be offered as a kit, bundled with the newly announced Fujinon XF23mmF2.8 R WR lens. This compact pancake lens weighs 90g and features weather resistance, making it well-suited for everyday use. The kit is expected to retail for R35,000.

The XF23mmF2.8 R WR lens can be purchased separately at a recommended price of R8,800.