Fujifilm brings advanced ink tech to printers

Photo: JASON BANNIER.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

The new Apeos range combines LED curing and Super EA-Eco toner to deliver high-quality printing with low energy use, writes JASON BANNIER.

Fujifilm has launched a new range of multifunction printers in South Africa, built on nearly a century of technological innovation. The Apeos C4030, C3060 and C7070 models mark the company’s continued evolution since its founding in 1934.

“It’s not so much the printer, but what it’s printing with – the light-emitting diodes (LED) curing technology,” Grant Potgieter, graphic communication and device GM at Fujifilm SA, told Gadget during a recent launch event at the Fujifilm offices in Johannesburg.

Curing uses LEDs to initiate photochemical reactions that cure inks and coatings, which Fujifilm says offers significant advantages over traditional methods.

“This is one of the equipment’s key features,” Potgieter told Gadget. “The curing itself is especially important given the electricity challenges in South Africa and across Africa, making it unique.

“The toner cures using LED technology, which fuses the particles onto the paper at a much lower temperature and uses less energy to dry or bond the toner onto the paper.”

The C4030 series includes A4 multifunction printers designed for connected office environments. The C3060 series features A3 models with dependable paper handling and options for expanded capacity. The C7070 series offers A3 devices equipped with AI-based maintenance, remote support and usage tracking to improve operational efficiency.

They are designed for continuous high-volume use, with efficient paper handling and output to minimises downtime. At their core are Fujifilm’s Super EA-Eco toner and high-resolution LED printheads, delivering print resolution of 1200 x 2400 dpi.

According to Fujifilm, Super EA-Eco toner features one of the smallest particle sizes globally. This allows for sharp reproduction of fine text and thin lines, accurate halftones, and stable gradients.

Photo courtesy Fujifilm.

Combined with the LED printhead, which produces a thin beam without mechanical vibration, Apeos printers aim to deliver consistent image stability and precise colour reproduction. This, according to the company, is critical for maintaining brand integrity and professional presentation standards.

The range incorporates several advanced technologies, yet I found the device I tested clear and easy to use. The touch panel responded smoothly, and the three physical buttons made operation straightforward. Connecting my phone and printing an image through the companion app was seamless. I tested it by printing a favourite photo of my two dachshunds soaking up the South African sun.

Photo: JASON BANNIER.

The Apeos printers are certified as Fujifilm Green Value Products, aligning with the company’s “Green Value” Climate Strategy. According to the company, the Super EA-Eco toner reduces fusing temperature requirements.

This, it says, cuts energy consumption by up to 54% in glossy mode, while induction heating fusing technology eliminates pre-heating and further reduces power usage. The devices incorporate recycled plastics and bio-based flame-resistant plastics, contributing to lower environmental impact.

Security

“Security is one of the big things,” Potgieter told Gadget. “That’s become a key factor in in most environments from a cyber threat perspective.”

The Apeos range holds ISO/IEC15408 certification for IT security design and operation, the BLI Security Seal for device penetration from Keypoint Intelligence, and ISO/IEC20243 certification, which protects against risks of unauthorised components or counterfeit parts within the supply chain. These certifications aim to ensure that Apeos devices meet stringent global standards for secure document workflows.

The multifunction printers integrate with various digital services, supporting hybrid working environments where employees require secure access to documents across multiple locations. Connectivity options enable document sharing and centralised management while maintaining compliance with data protection requirements.

Apeos range South Africa availability

The Apeos range is available in South Africa. It includes the Apeos C4030, Apeos C3060, and Apeos C7070. Both the Apeos C4030 and C7070 series were tested by Keypoint Intelligence and earned the Buyers Lab’s “Highly Recommended” rating for reliability and print quality.

*Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.

