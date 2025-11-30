High security goes wireless

The security technology company Ajax Systems has unveiled what it calls the world’s first wireless Grade 3 intrusion system, a portfolio of alarm and detection devices built around the Superior Hub G3 Jeweller control panel for high risk sites. Grade 3 certification has historically been limited to wired security systems.

The reveal was made during the seventh Ajax Special Event, held in Frankfurt, Germany, and streamed live on YouTube. Also announced was a series of new devices across the company’s intrusion, fire safety, video surveillance, and services ranges.

In a press release, Ajax listed the following as the event’s top eight highlights:

1. Superior Hub G3 Jeweller

Ajax Systems has announced a wireless intrusion protection system certified to Grade 3. The product is a wireless Grade 3 security portfolio built around the Superior Hub G3 Jeweller control panel, and it is aimed at protecting high risk sites.

Photo supplied.

The wireless Grade 3 range includes motion detectors, opening detectors, keypads, sirens, panic buttons, range extenders, integration modules, and the Superior Hub G3 Jeweller hub. Ajax says the hub supports up to 250 devices and maintains connection through Ethernet, Wi Fi, and two 2G or LTE SIM cards, switching to another channel if one is interrupted. The company states that the devices use pre-installed enhanced batteries with a claimed lifespan of up to seven years, include sabotage protection features, and are mounted and configured through Ajax apps, either on site or remotely.

Photo supplied.

Ajax wireless Grade 3 devices communicate using Superior Jeweller, a radio protocol the company describes as a next generation upgrade to its existing wireless technology. Ajax states that Superior Jeweller provides a communication range of up to 3,500 m in open space. The protocol uses encryption and anti-jamming measures, and Ajax says it operates across 17 frequencies in four European bands.

Photo supplied.

Ajax says wireless Grade 3 devices will be available to order in Q4 2025. The company also plans to transition the wider Ajax Superior product portfolio to Superior Jeweller during 2026. Ajax states that Superior devices will support two versions of the protocol and automatically select the appropriate version depending on the hub model.

2. Superior MegaHub for mega projects

Ajax Systems has announced the Superior MegaHub, a new control panel for large scale security installations. The company says it is its most powerful hub so far and is built to support up to 999 wired or wireless devices in any combination, with no stated limit on the number of sirens. Ajax also states that the hub supports 100 groups, 100 automation scenarios, and up to 1,000 users. It is aimed at high device count sites such as shopping centres, business parks, factories, logistics facilities, and large warehouses, where a single panel can manage protection across the entire property. For connectivity, the hub uses Fibra for wired devices and Superior Jeweller for wireless devices, which Ajax says are designed to keep communication stable at larger site scales.

Photo supplied.

The Superior MegaHub is supplied as a board that fits the Ajax Case enclosure system. Ajax says it includes Ethernet and Wi Fi, two SIM slots supporting 2G and LTE, radio modules, and a power supply unit. As a Grade 3 device, the company says it is intended for higher risk environments and includes certified sabotage protection. The Superior MegaHub will be available to order from the first quarter of 2026.

3. Superior Hub Hybrid 2 for more capacity and bigger projects

The Superior Hub Hybrid 2, a Grade 3 certified hybrid control panel that supports both wired and wireless devices. The company says the hub can manage up to 250 devices in total, with no stated limit on sirens, and supports 25 security groups, 64 automation scenarios, and up to 100 users. Ajax positions the Superior Hub Hybrid 2 as a higher capacity successor to its earlier hybrid hub, intended for medium to large facilities.

Photo supplied.

It combines Fibra for wired connections with Superior Jeweller for wireless communication, which Ajax says is designed to strengthen communication security across mixed installations. The hub includes Ethernet connectivity, two SIM card slots supporting 2G, 3G, and LTE, radio modules, and a built in power supply unit, and is supplied ready for deployment. The Superior Hub Hybrid 2 will be available to order from the fourth quarter of 2025.

4. Ajax Services

Ajax is expanding its services. Ajax Pros, professional installers or security company employees who uses Ajax Pro apps to set up and service systems, can enhance Ajax hardware setup with:

Pros can activate Ajax Services with a card payment directly in Ajax Pro: Tool for Engineers. This alternative activation method has already been released in several countries for Ajax SIM and Ajax Cloud Storage and will continue rolling out globally by the end of the year.

Within the same period, installers will get an option to give end users the rights to pay for Ajax Services in their own Ajax app.

Photo supplied.

The alternative activation method via a card payment will not be available in the USA and Canada. Ajax Services will remain available exclusively through local resellers.

5. Upgraded Hub BP Jeweller

Hub BP Jeweller, an Ajax hub that operates on batteries, got an upgrade. It now runs for up to four years on a single battery in the battery power saver mode, which makes it a suitable fit for sites with no power, stable connection, or on-site staff.

Ajax says setup takes no more than two minutes, and the system can be managed remotely anytime. Upgraded Hub BP Jeweller comes in two versions: in a casing or as a board compatible with Case D (430) or the new Case E (395), a waterproof and Grade 3-certified Ajax casing.

Photo supplied.

Upgraded Hub BP Jeweller is available to order in some countries, with more to follow in 2026. Case E (395) will be available to order from 2026.

6. Perimeter protection upgrades

Ajax Systems has expanded the outdoor Baseline portfolio with two curtain-type motion detectors. Curtain Outdoor Mini Jeweller is designed to fit narrow spaces like windows or doors and expose intruders early. The device has no blind spots and provides accurate detection in two modes: Main and Pet.

Photo supplied.

Sabotage protection, including an anti-masking system, aims to keep the device reliable within arm’s reach of passersby or intruders. Ajax says this performance is wrapped up in a compact enclosure that blends into any facade.

CurtainCam Outdoor HighMount (PhOD) Jeweller is the first Ajax outdoor curtain-type detector with a photo camera for alarm verification. It is to be installed at a height of 2m to 4 m to overlook narrow walkways, long glass facades, or equipment stored outdoors from a vantage point.

Photo supplied.

A pre-alarm feature, relying on PIR and K-band sensors, helps the detector create an invisible boundary to a restricted area and capture intruders. Users and a monitoring station can receive photos from the site to decide on the right action. Ajax says an optimal view is easy to achieve thanks to a 87° swivel mount for wall mounting and a mobile Ajax PRO app.

Photo supplied.

Curtain Outdoor Mini Jeweller and CurtainCam Outdoor HighMount (PhOD) Jeweller will be available to order this year.

7. Wireless EN54-certified product line

Ajax Systems has announced EN54 Line, a fully wireless commercial fire detection and alarm system. The system is built around the EN54 Fire Hub Jeweller, a touchscreen control and indicating unit used to manage devices and zones. Ajax says the hub includes built in communicators and can control up to 200 addressable devices across 40 zones. It is certified to EN 54 for fire detection and alarm, and to EN 50131 Grade 2 for intrusion systems, which the company says allows the hub to support fire safety alongside intrusion protection and video surveillance where required.

Photo supplied.

The EN54 certified device range includes fire detectors, sounders, visual alarm devices, and manual call points. Ajax says the devices are designed for commercial installations and are intended to provide detection, alarm signalling, and routine maintenance within one wireless platform. The system can be expanded using range extenders and input output modules to increase coverage and add integrations. Ajax also states that installation is intended to be fast, with no on site programming, and that the system is configured and managed through Ajax apps for local or remote control.

Photo supplied.

The EN54 certified fire alarm system is available to order with broader market availability expected in early 2026.

8. Ajax video surveillance scales

The Ajax video surveillance portfolio is being updated, splitting products into two tiers called Baseline and Superior. Baseline cameras and recorders are positioned as core, general purpose options, while Superior products are positioned for higher specification installations.

For the Baseline range, Ajax has announced HLVF cameras. These models use a motorised varifocal lens with autofocus, which allows installers to adjust zoom to focus on details or widen the field of view depending on the site. Ajax says the cameras carry over imaging features from earlier models.

Photo supplied.

The company has announced the Baseline NVR H2D series, following the NVR H series. The H2D models support two hard drives, with recording modes that allow either mirrored storage or split recording across drives. Some H2D models include PoE ports that allow up to 16 cameras to be connected directly to the recorder.

The Baseline HLVF cameras and NVR H2D recorders are expected to reach the market in early 2026.

Photo supplied.

The Superior HLVF cameras are the higher tier alternative to the Baseline versions. The models keep features such as hybrid illumination and an adjustable field of view, but add an upgraded CMOS sensor and a motorised P Iris lens. The Superior HLVF range uses more powerful onboard hardware to support AI based functions, and includes two-way audio. The cameras include a junction box with a built-in speaker.

Photo supplied.

Both Baseline and Superior cameras are compatible with MountCam wall mounts, which are designed to help achieve the preferred camera angle and reduce obstructions.

For recorders, Ajax has announced Superior NVRs. Ajax says these are its first NVR models with built in AI that can also be used with connected third party cameras. The company says Superior NVRs support two hard drives, up to 24TB per drive, up to 32 channels, and playback of four 4K streams at the same time. Different models will be offered, including versions that can power up to 16 cameras via PoE, or units with dual Ethernet interfaces for local network setups. The Superior video line will be available to order in 2026.