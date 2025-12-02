Veeam steps up ransomware defence

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

An update to Veeam Data Platform adds a modern architecture, AI-powered intelligence, and new security capabilities.

Veeam Software has launched version 13 of Veeam Data Platform, updating the company’s unified data protection offering. The platform provides AI-driven ransomware resilience and recovery across physical, virtual, and cloud environments.

Veeam says the V13 release includes a modern architecture, AI powered intelligence, an expanded hypervisor integration model, and new security capabilities. The platform is used by more than 550,000 customers.

“At Veeam, protecting our customers’ data isn’t just a promise – it’s our purpose,” says Veeam CEO Anand Eswaran. “With Veeam Data Platform V13, we are resetting the standard for data resilience. We’re giving organisations the intelligence, automation, and flexibility they need to outsmart cyberattacks, eliminate lock-in, and innovate without fear.

“V13 is a defining moment for the future of data and cyber resilience, and it also lays the technical foundation for Veeam’s next chapter: a unified data and AI command platform that brings protection, security, governance, and AI trust together in one intelligent experience.”

The updated platform adds advanced intelligent security and ransomware protection. Veeam provides the following key innovations:

Recon Scanner 3.0 – Powered by Coveware by Veeam, Recon Scanner 3.0 is now built directly into Veeam Data Platform:

Flags suspected adversary behaviour across monitored endpoints, including brute force attacks, suspicious file activity, and unexpected network connections.

Consolidated Triage Inbox enables organisations to see, sort, and manage all suspicious activity, with severity ratings and behavioural insights.

Integration with Veeam ONE Threat Center delivers real-time analytics and threat visualisation to security dashboards.

Suppression Rules and context-rich findings can help teams triage faster and reduce alert fatigue.

Microsoft Sentinel integration correlates Recon Scanner intelligence with broader threat signals for unified detection, investigation, and response.

Collects forensic data from Veeam environments and maps findings to the MITRE ATT&CK framework for threat context.

Veeam intelligence driven Malware Analysis AI Agent: Advanced AI-driven analysis automatically detects, classifies, and reports malware and suspicious activity, providing actionable intelligence and guided remediation to ensure recoveries are trusted and clean.

Best in class Security, Identity and Access Controls: Least-privilege access and centralised authentication using SAML-based SSO can reduce exposure and streamline secure access.

Immutable by Default: Backups are immutable by default to align with ransomware best practices and protect recovery points from unauthorised modification.

Security and ITSM integrations: Deep integrations with leading security and IT ops platforms – including CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Splunk, and ServiceNow – unify detection, investigation, and response.

Veeam says V13 builds on its foundation of broad workload coverage and fast, flexible, reliable workload mobility to support cloud adoption, cyber recovery, and AI driven modernisation. The company provides the following key innovations:

Instant recovery to Microsoft Azure: True instant recovery of critical workloads directly into Azure, enabling rapid restoration with a secure cleanroom environment to validate recoverability and minimise downtime.

Expanded Hypervisor Coverage: Support for Scale Computing HyperCore available now, with additional platforms including HPE Morpheus VM Essentials, Citrix XenServer, XCP-ng and more coming soon.

More scheduled for release in 2026, including: OpenShift Virtualisation Support: Native host-based VM backup and recovery for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualisation, building on existing support through Veeam Kasten. Universal Hypervisor Integration API: A first-of-its-kind integration framework enabling any hypervisor vendor to integrate natively with Veeam’s backup and recovery capabilities using a standardised API, future-proofing customer environments as new virtualisation technologies emerge.



Veeam says Veeam Data Platform V13 advances its focus on simplicity, openness, and cost efficiency by delivering high availability, modern management, and flexible deployment without proprietary hardware appliances or restricted architectures. Key innovations include:

Veeam Software Appliance with High Availability: A hardened, turnkey Linux-based appliance that deploys in minutes, self-updates, eliminates OS management overhead, and now supports high availability for uninterrupted operations—all without hardware lock-in, offering significant cost savings compared to traditional competitive appliances.

Modern Web Console: A new customer-hosted, browser-based UI that simplifies setup, reduces infrastructure requirements, and streamlines daily management for a more intuitive, modern experience.

Veeam Data Platform V13 availability

Veeam Data Platform V13 is available now through Veeam’s global network of authorised partners, resellers, and distributors. Veeam Recon Scanner 3.0 is now included with Veeam Data Platform Premium and is coming soon to Veeam Cloud and Service Provider (VCSP) partners.