Fujifilm offers creatives a shot at $10K grant

Fujifilm Corporation has launched the GFX Challenge Grant Program 2025, a global competition where participants can win funding, mentorship, and Fujifilm GFX System gear.

The programme is designed to support and nurture aspiring creatives in bringing their imaging projects to life. The submission period closes on 31 August 2025.

Prizes and eligibility – GFX Challenge Grant Program 2025

The challenge is open to amateur and professional photographers and videographers who are residents of select countries, including South Africa, found on the website here. The site includes further details regarding the application process, how to prepare a project proposal, the selection criteria and the judges involved in the final round.

Participants can receive a $10,000 Global Grant Award or a $5,000 Regional Grant Award. Winners receive access to a Fujifilm GFX System camera body and two GF lenses for the duration of their project. Mentoring and technical assistance from Fujifilm technicians and product experts will be provided to winners. Five Global Grant Awards are available, with ten Regional Grant Awards in place.

The award recipients will be announced in January 2026, with the final projects to be exhibited in various countries as well as on the fujifilm-x.com website.

African winners – GFX Challenge Grant Program

South African photographer Jodi Windvogel earned the Global Grant in 2023 for her project The Body at Risk. The project was a harrowing look at the landscapes in SA where incidents of gender-based violence took place.

Last year, Nigerian photographer Kahli Brown was awarded a Regional Grant for his work titled, Plastic Possibilities. This project documents sustainable solutions to plastic waste in his home country.

“Receiving the Global Grant was truly life-changing,” says Windvogel. “I had been developing the concept for my project for over three years, so being selected affirmed not only the importance of the work itself but also that the experiences of those affected by gender-based violence were being acknowledged and taken seriously on a global platform. It meant the world to know that this story mattered beyond borders.

For those looking to enter but want advice, Windvogel says: “Start with a strong concept that is close to your heart – one that is well-researched, timely and meaningful. Ask yourself: why this story, why now and why you?

“Let your proposal reflect your commitment and the urgency of the narrative. The panel is not just looking for beautiful images; they’re looking for work that moves, educates and sparks dialogue. Be honest, passionate and prepared to immerse yourself in the process.”