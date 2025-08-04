Huawei Mate XT – where words meet tools

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Huawei Mate XT is both a foldable marvel and a creative companion that reshapes how ideas take form, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

As a writer, people often ask where my ideas come from. The honest answer? I rarely know. Inspiration hides in fragments: a question, a comment misheard, a look, or a stray moment between thoughts. But I do know this: the tools I use either limit or enhance how I capture those ideas. And lately, it’s a foldable slab of engineering wizardry that has changed everything.

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design reshapes expectations of what a phone can be. Most phones offer a fixed canvas: tap, swipe, close. The Mate XT offers a canvas that expands and contracting around how I work and think.

The Mate XT breaks new ground as a tri-fold device, with three panels working in harmony to provide a dynamic range of form factors. Folded, it delivers a premium 6.4-inch OLED experience with rich colours and sharp detail. Open it once, and a 7.9-inch near-square tablet appears. Open it again, and the 10.2-inch layout stretches across 3184 pixels of width, giving ample room for reading, writing, and working side-by-side in split-screen or floating window mode.

Huawei’s Falcon Wing hinge design makes this transition feel seamless. Each fold clicks into place with precision. The thin profile of 3.6mm in its fully open state feels engineered for both comfort and stability. It invites extended use, whether reading a long-form article or editing a photo series.

This design alone would justify attention. But the Mate XT is built around purpose rather than novelty.

I used the Mate XT at the recent London ePrix to capture Formula E’s display of precision engineering and electric speed. The setting provided the perfect stress test. Speed Snapshot mode froze the cars mid-corner with clear definition. The 5.5x optical zoom brought distant action into sharp focus. The adjustable physical aperture allowed full creative control: f/1.4 for dramatic focus, f/4.0 for layered sharpness.

During the race, seated in the grandstands alongside seasoned motoring journalists, I noticed interest shift from the track to the phone. Several asked to handle it, review the shots, and explore the interface. They had brought serious kit with them, yet this foldable phone drew their attention – for all the right reasons.

The race day made something clear: the Mate XT delivers more than power. It handles challenging light, and feels built for fast thinking.

That kind of trust proves just as valuable in everyday work. During a conversation, I misheard a passing comment – and the imagined phrase triggered an idea. I opened the Mate XT, captured the line, dropped in an image, and outlined a column before the moment slipped away. The hardware allowed thought to unfold into form. The design did not interrupt the flow. Instead, it made the idea easier to shape.

HarmonyOS, Huawei’s custom operating system, lends itself to that experience. Its Android-like interface handles multitasking with smooth gestures and logical transitions. Split-screen apps, floating windows, and drag-and-drop functions feel native to the device, rather than adapted. Most popular tasks run without delay or friction.

The phone holds its own when stretched to full use. Battery life remains dependable with a 5,600mAh capacity, offering a full day of standard unfolded use. For heavier work, fast charging steps in: 66W wired and 50W wireless restore most of the battery in under 40 minutes. Reverse charging, wired and wireless, provides added utility for accessories.

The display supports HDR10+, with vibrant colours, consistent brightness, and a fluid 90Hz refresh rate. Each configuration – folded, partially open, or fully extended – remains responsive and sharp. The crease along the fold is present, but rarely draws attention during real use.

The camera system completes the package. A 50MP wide-angle main sensor works alongside a 12MP ultra-wide and 12MP telephoto periscope lens. Daylight shots hold detail and balance, while low-light scenes benefit from improved dynamic range. The ability to fold the device so the rear display becomes a viewfinder opens up the rear camera for front-facing photos, delivering high-resolution selfies with all three lenses.

Overall construction feels robust. Smudge resistance has improved over earlier models. The hinge holds its position firmly at multiple angles, giving the Mate XT a practical edge for document editing or hands-free video playback.

Rather than asking users to work around limitations, the Mate XT adapts to how people work. Its form factor expands to meet demands, and its design rewards creativity with room to move.

How much does it cost?

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design retails for R69,999 via the Huawei online store, or on contract from R2,999 to R3,099 a month over 36 months with selected networks. At the time of writing, Takealot had a few units available for R59,999.

Why does it matter?

The Mate XT proves that foldables have reached a level of capability that supports real productivity. Its hardware and software operate as a system designed for creation, as well as consumption.

What are the biggest negatives?

Folded form adds bulk, but that is only when compared to conventional single-screen smartphones.

App support remains inconsistent for some major services, and Google Mobile Services are not available.

Lacks official protection rating for water and dust exposure.

What are the biggest positives?

Expansive triple-fold display adapts to work and creative flow.

Professional-grade camera flexibility with adjustable aperture.

Fast, integrated multitasking supported by reliable battery and charging systems.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge.