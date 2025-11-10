Ford Puma rides from recall to reassurance

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

It is not every day that one receives a call saying, “Your car has a recall part.” The words alone are enough to make any motorist’s heart skip a beat. My first thought was that my beloved long-term Ford Puma – the sprightly feline that has carried me faithfully through city traffic and scenic escapes – was about to spend far too much time in a service bay. Visions of long queues, endless forms, and disinterested service staff immediately came to mind. But, as it turned out, the Ford Bryanston service centre had other plans entirely.

From the first moment, the experience was refreshingly professional. Via WhatsApp, the service adviser scheduled an appointment that suited my timetable. All details were handled with the kind of precision one usually associates with luxury hotels rather than car dealerships.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Arriving at the Ford Bryanston service centre felt less like an errand and more like a friendly visit. The staff greeted me warmly, with genuine smiles rather than rehearsed ones. They already had my details on hand, and within minutes, the paperwork was complete. The adviser took the time to explain what the recall involved, what work would be done, and how long it would take. There was something deeply reassuring about their calm confidence. My Puma was about to have a quick mechanical tune-up of sorts, and I knew it was in capable hands.

While the technicians went about their work, I settled into the waiting area. Now, anyone who has ever spent time in a car dealership lounge will know that it can be a mixed bag. Sometimes, one finds oneself in a draughty corner with ancient magazines and coffee that tastes faintly of burnt hope. The Ford Bryanston waiting area was spotless, comfortable, and thoughtfully arranged. There were charging points, proper coffee (the good kind, not the machine’s revenge variety), and biscuits.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Every so often, a staff member checked in to update me on the progress of my car. These were not the vague “It should not be too much longer” updates that leave one in limbo. They were detailed, polite, and clearly informed by genuine knowledge. It was evident that communication was something this team valued highly, and it made a world of difference.

Before I had even reached the bottom of my first cup of coffee, my Puma was ready. The adviser explained the work that had been done, assured me that everything had been double-checked, and presented the service summary with the same care that went into the repair itself. It was quick, efficient, and remarkably pleasant.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The technicians had clearly treated the Puma with care. It came back gleaming, purring contentedly, and somehow feeling even more sprightly than before. The recall issue had been sorted without fuss, and I drove away feeling more confident than ever in both the car and the people who stand behind it.

The entire experience was a reminder that good service still exists in the motoring world. It is built on professionalism, communication, and genuine warmth. Ford managed to transform what could easily have been an inconvenience into an experience that inspired real trust.

While nobody wishes for a recall, I must admit that this one came with a silver lining. It gave me the chance to see what customer care looks like when done properly. The Ford Bryanston team not only took care of my Puma but also restored my faith in the art of excellent service. I left with a car that was better than ever and a smile that lasted the entire drive home.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.