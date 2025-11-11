Hyundai Alcazar disguises a tech playground

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Hyundai Alcazar is a family SUV with a technological playground cleverly disguised as a seven-seater. Hyundai has managed to squeeze an extraordinary amount of innovation into a vehicle aimed squarely at those who value comfort, safety, and connectivity.

The panoramic sunroof is enormous, and yet it feels more like a mood enhancer than a mere window to the sky. One quick voice command or a light tap of a button, and the roof glides open to flood the cabin with sunlight. It instantly creates a sense of openness and calm that feels rather indulgent for a family vehicle. This small interaction sets the tone for the Alcazar, luxury, convenience, and digital intelligence, all working together.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Once seated behind the wheel, my eyes were, unsurprisingly, drawn to the pair of 10.25-inch high-definition screens stretching elegantly across the dashboard. The crisp graphics and clever layout made it feel like a futuristic cockpit. The digital instrument cluster could be customised to display exactly what I wanted, like navigation, driving data, or the latest driver assistance information.

The centre infotainment screen is where the Alcazar’s technological playground reigns. It runs on Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car system, and I spent some time exploring its many capabilities. It responds to natural speech; so natural, in fact, that I could ask it to open the sunroof, adjust the air conditioning, or find a nearby café, without fumbling with buttons. It recognises over sixty voice commands, which makes it one of the most comprehensive systems I have experienced in this class. BlueLink also extends beyond the cabin; through the smartphone app, I could remotely start the engine, cool the interior before stepping inside, or locate the car in a crowded parking area.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Then there is the sound system, an eight-speaker Bose arrangement that turns driving into a concert on wheels. Even passengers in the third row got to enjoy crisp vocals and deep, rounded bass. It is an unexpectedly premium touch that makes long journeys far more enjoyable.

Hyundai has also gone all-in on safety technology. The Alcazar comes equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, and I put several of these to the test. Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go is great on congested highways, automatically maintaining speed, distance, and bringing the car to a stop when traffic halts. Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist uses cameras and radar to detect obstacles, be it cars, pedestrians, or cyclists. It can brake automatically if the driver does not react in time.

The Lane Keeping and Lane Following systems subtly adjust steering to help keep the vehicle centred, which adds a calm sense of security on long trips. One of my favourite features, however, is the Blind View Monitor. Flicking on the indicator brings up a live, high-definition video feed of the Alcazar’s blind spot directly in the instrument cluster. That is an absolute game changer for confident lane changing.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

From its intelligent voice controls to its cocoon of active safety technology, the Hyundai Alcazar proves that advanced innovation is no longer reserved for premium sedans. It brings digital sophistication to the family segment in a way that feels thoughtful and approachable. In my experience, it transformed every drive into a smoother, safer, and more connected adventure.

*Pricing for the Hyundai Alcazar starts at R499,900.

5 Year / 150 000 km Manufacturer’s Warranty.

Additional 2 Year / 50 000 Km Manufacturer’s Powertrain Warranty.

5 Year / 150 000 km Perforation Manufacturer’s Warranty.

7 year / 150 000 km Roadside Assistance.

3 year / 45 000 km Service Plan.

15 000 km Service Intervals.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.