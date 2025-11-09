Volvo EV conquers Sani Pass

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

The EX30 Cross Country has traversed one of South Africa’s most challenging mountain routes, with a little help from SA’s highest solar-powered EV charger.

The Volvo EX30 Cross Country has become the first fully electric vehicle to ascend Sani Pass, according to the car manufacturer.

Sani Pass, which stretches through the majestic Drakensberg Mountains, is one of South Africa’s most demanding. Volvo says the iconic mountain route has long separated ordinary vehicles from those built to endure, testing resilience, power, and control.

Sani Pass’s trail is steeped in history. Decades before engines ever roared up the steep gradients, Basotho shepherds traversed the mountains to trade livestock and goods, navigating narrow, twisting paths.

In 1969, the first Volvo ascended the trail, showcasing the engineering and endurance that the company says would come to define the brand for decades to come. Fast forward 56 years, and the EX30 Cross Country has completed the same ascent, this time powered entirely by electricity.

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

The EX30 Cross Country is a 315kW electric SUV designed for urban and off-road driving. The build aims to combine durability with efficient engineering. During testing, Volvo says the vehicle maintained stability and control on steep gradients, sharp bends, and rough terrain, showing that EVs are capable of handling conditions traditionally managed by combustion engines.

A solar-powered EV charger has been installed at Premier Resort Sani Pass, which is 1,566 metres above sea level. According to Volvo, this is the highest of its kind in SA.

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

Set up by Charge for Volvo, the unit enabled a solar-powered journey for the EX30 Cross Country. The project aims to demonstrate the viability of sustainable travel in remote areas, using renewable energy to support electric mobility in one of the country’s most recognised locations.

“The ascent of Sani Pass by the EX30 Cross Country is a defining moment for electric mobility in South Africa,” says Grant Locke, Volvo Car SA MD. “It demonstrates that electric vehicles can tackle the most challenging terrain, and that clean, sustainable energy can power adventure in even the most remote and rugged locations.”

Locke said the journey marks a moment to reflect on the evolution of exploration and innovation.

“From the Willys Jeep ascents of the mid-20th century to endurance tests and modern performance trials, Sani Pass has always been a stage for determination and ingenuity. The EX30 Cross Country now joins this line of milestones, demonstrating that electric power can deliver both capability and sustainability, bridging decades of motoring history while paving the way for a cleaner, more adventurous future.

Joubert Roux, Charge founder, said: “Charge is proud to have partnered with Volvo and the Premier Hotels and Resorts for this momentous occasion, driving sustainability as we migrate to NEVs. The solar-powered charger at Premier Resort Sani Pass will be upgraded in the second quarter of 2026 with battery backup capabilities to allow for overnight charging, and therefore enhancing its capabilities even further.”