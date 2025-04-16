Thule turns SA cars into holiday haulers

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

As families prepare for Easter getaways, rooftop carriers and bike racks offer a practical way to transport luggage, sports gear, and bulky items more safely and efficiently.

As Easter road trips approach, many South Africans face the challenge of fitting holiday gear into compact vehicles. With limited boot space, packing can become difficult – and when cargo is forced into cabins or loosely secured, it increases the risk of injury in the event of an accident.

Thule’s range of rooftop carriers and bike racks offers a way to expand load capacity while helping to keep passengers and cargo safe. This added space is especially useful, as boot capacity in many of SA’s top-selling vehicles remains limited for travel needs.

The Suzuki Swift, for example, offers 265 litres of boot capacity, while the Toyota Corolla Cross has 440 litres, and the Toyota Fortuner 296 litres with the rear seats upright. Thule’s rooftop cargo carriers add between 360 and 610 litres of additional space, effectively doubling the capacity of a Swift or Fortuner, and offering over 150% more room when used with a Corolla Cross.

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

This added storage is particularly useful for transporting larger items such as beach umbrellas, strollers, and golf clubs, which may be light but take up substantial space. By relocating this gear to the roof, cabin space is freed up for passengers, reducing the risk posed by unsecured items during sudden braking or collisions. The carriers mount securely to roof rails and include handles and support lifters for easy opening and closing.

Thule says its rooftop carriers offer several advantages over towing a trailer. They require no permanent modifications such as a towbar, and no licensing, maintenance, or large storage space when not in use. Aerodynamic design helps reduce drag, limiting the impact on fuel consumption and acceleration.

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

The Motion 3 is a recent addition to Thule’s rooftop cargo carrier range. Available in Black or Titan glossy finishes, it is designed to offer a balance between space, efficiency, and appearance. It includes a dual-side opening system and integrated locking mechanism for ease of access and security.

The Motion 3 is available in various sizes, including low-profile options, and features a design intended to complement the look of modern vehicles.

Other Thule cargo options include the Canyon XT roof basket, which is suited for transporting larger, bulkier items such as firewood or cooler boxes. The Caprock platform cargo carrier features a modular design that supports various gear and mounting configurations, making it suitable for off-road vehicles requiring flexible rooftop storage options.

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

Carry tents and bikes

Using a rooftop cargo carrier can free up a vehicle’s towbar for other purposes, such as attaching a Thule Outset towbar-mounted tent or transporting bicycles. Thule produces a range of bike racks designed to carry bicycles securely, aiming to prevent damage to both the bikes and the vehicle.

These racks can accommodate one to four bicycles, are designed for easy mounting, and minimise the need for heavy lifting – an important consideration for e-bike users. They can be folded away when not in use and are compatible with various frame styles.

Models such as the Thule Epos and EasyFold XT are designed for road, mountain, and e-bikes. They feature a tilt function that allows access to the vehicle’s boot even when bikes are mounted.