GWM pumps adrenaline into plug-in Haval

The new H6 GT Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, the latest evolution of the coupé-style SUV, combines thrills and smarts, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

There’s something undeniably tempting about a big, bold SUV that can sprint like a sports car. That’s what GWM South Africa is promising with the new HAVAL H6 GT Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, the latest evolution of its acclaimed coupé-style SUV. The H6 GT PHEV is aimed at drivers who want it all, from blistering performance to everyday practicality and a serious green streak.

With advanced hybrid architecture under the bonnet, the numbers speak for themselves: a combined output of 762 Nm of torque and a 0–100 km/h dash in 4.9 seconds put it firmly in sports car territory. Yet, thanks to its intelligent petrol-electric setup, it also manages a combined range of up to 1,000 km on a single charge and tank. That means whether tackling the school run, a cross-country road trip or a weekend getaway, you’re covered.

That balance of power and efficiency is driven by the GT PHEV’s 321 kW petrol-electric drivetrain. It’s built to offer electric-only driving – up to 180 km – for short hops around town, while retaining the flexibility of a petrol engine for longer adventures. GWM South Africa’s Chief Operations Officer, Conrad Groenewald, describes the new model as “a breakthrough in performance and practicality.”

“This is a vehicle that brings together the best of all worlds, “he says. The new H6 GT PHEV delivers the kind of power that gets hearts racing, with the efficiency and innovation South Africans expect from tomorrow’s mobility. It’s a true statement of modern driving – stylish, smart and exhilarating.”

It looks the part too. The GT PHEV exudes attitude, from a bold grille and striking headlamp design to a muscular stance and sloping coupé-inspired roofline. Every detail, from its intricate light signature to its sculpted arches and sporty alloy rims, announces that this is an SUV with serious intent.

IN the cabion, the front sport seats offer heating and ventilation, while dual-zone climate control keeps everyone comfortable. A leatherette steering wheel, ambient lighting and premium finishes underscore a focus on style and driver-focused ergonomics. It’s an interior designed to keep you engaged and comfortable, wherever you’re headed.

Of course, today’s drivers want tech that just works. The centre console is dominated by a 12.3-inch high-resolution infotainment touchscreen that GWM promises will integrate seamlessly with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Wireless charging keeps devices powered up, and a customisable digital instrument cluster ensures one is never left wondering what’s going on under the skin. GWM’s intuitive voice control system is activated by saying “Hello GWM”, and manages anything from climate to music without a physical touch.

That hands-free philosophy continues outside. Selectable drive modes, from Eco and Sport to Mud and Snow, prepare one for any surface, while the hands-free powered boot lid means you’ll appreciate the SUV’s practicality even with arms full of groceries or gear.

It all rides on a MacPherson strut front suspension and multi-link rear setup, complemented by an intelligent 4WD system that offers a composed drive up a twisty road or along a busy urban street. The safety suite is thorough. Adaptive cruise control, lane-keep and traffic jam assistance, intelligent cornering control and a 360-degree HD camera all come standard.

That commitment to peace of mind is reflected in the ownership experience. Every H6 GT PHEV comes with a seven-year/200 000 km warranty and roadside assistance, an eight-year/150 000 km battery warranty, and a seven-year/75 000 km service plan. Service intervals are set at 12 months or 15,000 km, making it one of the most generous packages in the market.

The new H6 GT PHEV is priced at R799,900, and is available in dealerships across South Africa now.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.