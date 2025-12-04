Saying bye in more than one way

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Having the Ford Puma as my long-term wheels has been a rather bittersweet experience, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

On the one hand, the Ford Puma is a sprightly, tech-packed compact crossover that cheerfully breezes through daily life. On the other, I know that South Africa is preparing to wave farewell to it, as Ford has confirmed that the Puma will be discontinued locally. So, while I have been discovering its clever technology day by day, I have also been quietly preparing myself for my own goodbye.

The centrepiece is Ford’s SYNC infotainment system with its 8-inch touchscreen. While the menu structure is pleasingly straightforward, it is the seamless smartphone integration that makes it truly shine. Android Auto performs flawlessly, with a type A cable, and I loved how quickly the system paired with my device every morning. The voice control surprised me too, picking up natural phrasing without fuss. It felt unnecessary to fiddle with the screen when I could tell the Puma what I wanted.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Ford has also given the Puma a suite of driver assistance technology that genuinely enhances the driving experience rather than nagging the driver. Adaptive Cruise Control maintains a steady and sensible distance from the vehicle ahead, and it reacts with commendable smoothness.

When I used it in Johannesburg traffic, it provided just enough relief during the early morning shuffle. Lane Keeping Assist is gentle but firm, nudging the wheel only when required and never giving the impression that the system is taking over. I was particularly impressed by the Traffic Sign Recognition, which displays speed limits in real time. It proved rather handy when driving through unfamiliar suburbs where speed signs seem to vanish without warning.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Night-time driving is made easier by the automatic high-beam functionality, which flicks between high and low beams with swift accuracy. The system consistently detected oncoming vehicles promptly, and it removed the constant guesswork of manual switching. Small touches like these are reminders that technology does not have to be flashy to be valuable.

As my time with the Ford Puma edges towards its own conclusion, I find myself appreciating it more with every drive. It is a compact crossover that blends thoughtful technology with daily usability and, although it will soon disappear from South African showrooms, it has certainly left a lasting impression on me. Saying goodbye to a car is never easy and, in this case, I am saying bye in more than one way.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.