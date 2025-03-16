GadgetWheels
The hidden inspection all Rangers must pass
At Ford’s Silverton plant in Pretoria, Rangers go through a six-step process that includes AI at one extreme and the sense of touch at the other.
The Ford Ranger is one of the leading contenders in its segment in South Africa and has established a solid reputation for quality, reliability, and durability. Ford’s Silverton Manufacturing Plant, based in Pretoria, is one of five manufacturing hubs of the Ranger around the world.
To meet the exacting requirements of a global market, however, the quality tests the vehicle is
put through go beyond the ordinary – including an “invisible” test that involves only the sense of
touch. At the other extreme, artificial intelligence (AI) is roped in.
The Ranger’s legacy in South Africa spans three generations, marked by continuous evolution
and innovation. It has become a cornerstone of Ford’s local lineup and the top-selling double-cab
in 2024, with 20,078 Rangers sold, also playing a key role in positioning South Africa’s
automotive manufacturing industry on the global stage.
Photo supplied.
Just over 1-million Rangers were produced in South Africa between 2000 and early 2024 for the
domestic market and export around the world; a feat that sees a Ranger roll off the production
line on average every two minutes.
To ensure the highest standards for quality, every Ranger produced must pass through a six-step
process on the Customer Acceptance Line before being shipped around the world. It involves AI
checks, paint and panel inspection, interior and lighting, electrical and a run around a 320-metre
long, seven surface squeak-and-rattle track.
“The trained eyes and precise hands of Ford’s Customer Acceptance Line (CAL) inspectors are
essential in ensuring every Ranger meets the highest standards,” says Suresh Babu, plant
manager at Silverton Vehicle Operations. “Their meticulous attention to detail and unwavering
commitment to quality provide the final seal of approval before the vehicle reaches its new
owner.”
Photo supplied.
The Customer Acceptance Line comprises these six stages:
- Dark Room
With all the lights switched off, inspectors check head and tail lamps, the instrument cluster,
SYNC screen and all interior lighting for brightness and alignment.
- Hands-On Inspection
Inspectors run their hands across every surface, tracing the contours for any imperfections,
while also ensuring precise panel alignment. Every button, switch, and control is pressed,
poked, clicked, and pulled.
- Systems Check
Comprehensive diagnostic checks ensure the electrical components are connected correctly.
- AI Eyes
Ford’s mobile artificial intelligence vision system (MAIVS) uses advanced algorithms to scan
the exterior of the vehicle for any flaws, like missing or crooked badges.
- Rainstorm Simulation
The Leak Test simulates a five-minute monsoonal downpour. High-pressure water jets blast
the vehicle from every angle. Every light and seal is inspected for water tightness. Every door
is opened, and rubber seals are carefully checked for any signs of water ingress. The water
used is collected, treated and reused for subsequent tests in line with Ford’s sustainability
practices.
- Squeak-and-Rattle Track
Paying a visit to Silverton Assembly Plant, the first things one notices are the Ranger’s being
put through their paces on the Squeak-and-Rattle Track. Featuring everything from uneven
cobblestones to angled irons, the squeak-and-rattle track simulates a variety of real-world
driving surfaces to ensure there are no unwanted noises, and that the suspension and
steering operates exactly as it should.