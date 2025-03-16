The hidden inspection all Rangers must pass

Photo supplied.

At Ford’s Silverton plant in Pretoria, Rangers go through a six-step process that includes AI at one extreme and the sense of touch at the other.

The Ford Ranger is one of the leading contenders in its segment in South Africa and has established a solid reputation for quality, reliability, and durability. Ford’s Silverton Manufacturing Plant, based in Pretoria, is one of five manufacturing hubs of the Ranger around the world.



To meet the exacting requirements of a global market, however, the quality tests the vehicle is

put through go beyond the ordinary – including an “invisible” test that involves only the sense of

touch. At the other extreme, artificial intelligence (AI) is roped in.



The Ranger’s legacy in South Africa spans three generations, marked by continuous evolution

and innovation. It has become a cornerstone of Ford’s local lineup and the top-selling double-cab

in 2024, with 20,078 Rangers sold, also playing a key role in positioning South Africa’s

automotive manufacturing industry on the global stage.

Photo supplied.



Just over 1-million Rangers were produced in South Africa between 2000 and early 2024 for the

domestic market and export around the world; a feat that sees a Ranger roll off the production

line on average every two minutes.



To ensure the highest standards for quality, every Ranger produced must pass through a six-step

process on the Customer Acceptance Line before being shipped around the world. It involves AI

checks, paint and panel inspection, interior and lighting, electrical and a run around a 320-metre

long, seven surface squeak-and-rattle track.



“The trained eyes and precise hands of Ford’s Customer Acceptance Line (CAL) inspectors are

essential in ensuring every Ranger meets the highest standards,” says Suresh Babu, plant

manager at Silverton Vehicle Operations. “Their meticulous attention to detail and unwavering

commitment to quality provide the final seal of approval before the vehicle reaches its new

owner.”

Photo supplied.



The Customer Acceptance Line comprises these six stages:

Dark Room

With all the lights switched off, inspectors check head and tail lamps, the instrument cluster,

SYNC screen and all interior lighting for brightness and alignment. Hands-On Inspection

Inspectors run their hands across every surface, tracing the contours for any imperfections,

while also ensuring precise panel alignment. Every button, switch, and control is pressed,

poked, clicked, and pulled. Systems Check

Comprehensive diagnostic checks ensure the electrical components are connected correctly.