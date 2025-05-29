Ford launches Converter programme in SA

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Ford Pro Convertor allows approved converters to carry out modifications on selected product lines, keeping the vehicle’s original warranty and service plan intact.

Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa has launched the Ford Pro Convertor (FPC) programme, “marking a new chapter in the company’s vehicle conversion services tailored for the commercial market”.

The FPC programme replaces the previous Qualified Vehicle Modifiers (QVM) initiative with a refreshed brand that the company says is aligned to the global Ford Pro platform. This evolution “delivers enhanced assurance, quality, and support for customers requiring specialised vehicle conversions”, says Ford.

The Ford Pro Convertor programme allows Ford-approved converters to carry out modifications on selected Ford’s Ranger, Everest and Transit product lines to meet a broad spectrum of commercial and industrial needs. Whether it’s dropside (a bakkie with side that fold down to create a flat loadbed), an ambulance, emergency response vehicles, armoured protection cars, mining and construction support vehicles, or any other bespoke conversions, all modifications undergo meticulous Ford approval and auditing processes. This ensures that conversions meet Ford’s high-quality standards, maintain functional integrity, and preserve the original factory warranty on all non-modified components.

By approving the conversion methods and convertor partners, Ford says, it guarantees that customers receive vehicles with optimal performance and safety, all supported through Ford South Africa’s extensive dealer network. This approach “ultimately gives customers complete peace of mind when investing in vehicles tailored to their specific operational needs”.

Customers can engage with their preferred Ford dealer who will direct them to the FPC that can tailor to their exact conversion requirements. Following a detailed consultation and quotation process, and once payment or finance arrangements are finalised, the dealer will coordinate with the approved convertor to complete the modifications. Lead times typically range from 4-6 weeks but can vary based on the complexity and nature of the individual conversion project.

The conversion process does not affect the vehicle’s original warranty or service plan; the factory warranty remains valid for all non-modified portions, while the conversion itself is covered by the approved convertor’s warranty, which aligns in duration with the factory coverage of four years or 120 000 kilometres, whichever comes first.

The approved convertor issues a Homologation Certificate upon completion, ensuring that the vehicle is legally registered in its converted form and can be sold without the need to revert to its original specification. Given the wide variety of conversion types, ranging from emergency and medical response vehicles to security, mining, and specialised commercial applications – pricing is tailored individually based on the customer’s unique requirements.

This comprehensive approach offers customers the confidence of receiving a durable, legally compliant, and factory-backed vehicle solution customised precisely to their operational needs.

“The Ford Pro Convertor launch demonstrates our ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, customised commercial vehicle solutions that empower businesses and organisations across South Africa,” says Tracey Delate, Ford South Africa general manager for direct sales operations. “Our comprehensive approval and support framework ensures that each conversion is done to exacting standards without compromising vehicle functionality, safety, or warranty.

“Whether it’s a mobile clinic, an emergency vehicle, or a specialised mining support truck, Ford Pro Convertor conversions provides peace of mind and reliable operation tailored to the customers’ unique requirements.”