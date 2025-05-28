Wheels of the Week: Masterclass in luxury and performance

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The BMW X5 xDrive40i blends opulence, power, and cutting-edge technology into one compelling package, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

From its commanding presence on the road to its meticulously crafted interior, the BMW X5 xDrive40i exemplifies what a modern luxury SUV should be. The X5 boasts a design that is athletic and elegant. The signature kidney grille, now larger and more prominent, commands attention, while sleek LED headlights and a sculpted hood contribute to its aggressive stance. The body lines are sharp yet fluid, creating a dynamic silhouette that suggests motion even when stationary.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Inside, the X5 envelops occupants in a lavish environment. High-quality materials and soft-touch surfaces abound. The seats are supremely comfortable, offering ample support for long journeys, and the panoramic sunroof floods the cabin with natural light.

Driving the X5, I always felt safe and in control of the vehicle. I did not feel threatened by the usual lucky packet drivers, as I knew I could manoeuvre the X5 out of tight situations.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

While the cabin is spacious and comfortable for four adults, the split boot can be limiting. It is not as spacious as the cabin and the split boot door can cause confusion, as the bottom opens before the top.

The dashboard is dominated by a large digital instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen. The system is intuitive, with crisp graphics and quick responses. The 360-degree camera adds that much more peace of mind when parking or reversing. Physical controls remain for climate and audio functions, ensuring ease of use without excessive reliance on touch inputs. This means that eye control remains on the road instead of the touch screen.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The driving experience is refined, with the engine delivering power smoothly and the transmission shifting seamlessly. The adaptive suspension soaks up road imperfections, while the available air suspension further enhances ride comfort. For those seeking a more engaging drive, the Sport mode sharpens throttle response, firms up the steering, and adjusts the suspension for a more dynamic feel.

The X5 is packed with advanced technology, including a head-up display, wireless charging, and a premium Harman Kardon sound system.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available in the X5, providing easy smartphone integration. However, there are key differences in functionality and user experience.

Apple CarPlay excels in its polished interface and deep integration with iOS. The system mirrors essential apps such as Maps, Messages, and Music onto the infotainment screen, allowing for intuitive control via touch, voice (Siri), or the iDrive knob. Wireless connectivity is fast, and the layout is clean and responsive.

Android Auto, while equally functional, has a slightly different approach. The interface is more utilitarian, prioritising ease of use with large, easy-to-tap icons. Google Maps integration is superb, and voice commands via Google Assistant are highly accurate. Wireless Android Auto can occasionally suffer from connectivity hiccups, though this is more a reflection of the smartphone than the car’s system.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The BMW X5 xDrive40i represents great engineering, offering a sublime mix of performance, comfort, and technology. Whether cruising on the highway or navigating city streets, it delivers an experience that is both exhilarating and serene. in short, it is a masterclass in luxury and performance.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.