Admyt, Discovery, refund mall parking

Photo courtesy Admyt.

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A new partnership links parking and retail spend in an app-based rewards offering.

Bank cardholders can now receive an automatic parking refund in Ðiscovery Miles every time they park with Admyt and shop in-store. The benefit is active in more than 80 South African malls.

“Building on a successful festive-season activation, this first-for-South-Africa collaboration is now an ongoing benefit,” say the companies. “It is the first time card-linked rewards have been directly tied to parking behaviour at this scale, transforming parking from a grudge cost into an effortless benefit for cardholders.”

Discovery Bank Gold, Platinum, Black and Purple Suite clients qualify for this parking benefit, where monthly refund thresholds apply. Gold or Platinum Discovery Bank card: R50; Black Discovery Bank card: R75, and Purple Discovery Bank card: R100.

Kfir Rusin, Admyt CEO, says: “Admyt’s mission is to make everyday experiences easier and more seamless. With Discovery Bank, we’re now extending that by making them more rewarding too. Parking has traditionally been something customers simply pay for, but with this partnership it becomes something that gives value back automatically, without any extra effort.

Photo supplied.

“At the same time, this creates real value across the retail ecosystem: customers benefit from everyday rewards, landlords see increased footfall, and retailers gain a direct, spend-linked incentive that drives in-centre purchases. We’re particularly excited to be partnering with Discovery Bank, given our shared focus on technology and high-quality customer experiences at scale.”

How it works

Download the Admyt app and set up your profile. Link your Discovery Bank card as your payment method. Make a qualifying in-store purchase of R250 or more at any Admyt location within four hours of parking. When you leave, the boom opens automatically, and your parking fee is charged to your Discovery Bank card and is automatically refunded in Ðiscovery Miles.

Some of the locations where the feature is available include Mall of Africa, V&A Waterfront, Canal Walk, Sandton City, Menlyn Park, Fourways Mall, Ballito Junction, Greenstone, Somerset Mall, Table Bay Mall, and Clearwater Mall, among others.