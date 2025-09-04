NovaX boosts SME connectivity

Photo courtesy XLink.

The new platform, developed by XLink, offers SMEs dual-network resilience and enterprise-grade connectivity.

South African fintelco companmy XLink has launched NovaX, a connectivity platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that promises high-performance, always-on connectivity. The platform is aimed at helping SMEs meet the growing pressure to operate in real time, where downtime can mean lost revenue, damaged trust, and operational delays.

Uninterrupted connectivity has become a basic requirement for business continuity, yet many SMEs still lack access to enterprise-grade solutions, often constrained by complex contracts, lengthy lead times, and limited support. NovaX addresses these challenges by removing traditional barriers and focusing on resilience, simplicity, and speed. The platform is built to strengthen SME resilience, agility, and scalability.

NovaX is a plug-and-play, dual-network solution that enables SMEs to connect without complex installations or long delays. Using the infrastructure of SA’s leading mobile networks, Vodacom and MTN, it provides dual-SIM resilience, pre-configured customer premise equipment (CPE), and a single SLA managed by XLink to support continuous connectivity.

“SMEs deserve enterprise-grade connectivity without enterprise-level complexity,” says XLink CIO Yakoob Ahmed. “NovaX was built to eliminate the pain points we see daily – unreliable connectivity, lengthy provisioning, and fragmented support. This is about empowering SMEs with the same uptime and service quality trusted by banks.”

NovaX key features:

Always-on connectivity: Built-in dual-path resilience using active/active or active/passive SIM failover ensures uptime during network disruptions.

Provisioning in under 24 hours: Go live in a single business day.

Single point of accountability: One vendor, one SLA with XLink.

Setup: Preconfigured plug-and-play devices. No technician required.

Backed by XLink’s national infrastructure: Same trusted backbone that connects all of SA’s major banks.

NovaX says that SMEs lose up to 20% of daily revenue due to connectivity issues, according to recent research. With more operations now dependent on mobile POS systems, cloud platforms, and real-time customer service, NovaX positions itself as a solution aimed at supporting business growth, continuity, and competitiveness.

“NovaX is redefining what SMEs can expect from their connectivity provider,” says Ahmed. “It’s about being future-ready from day one.”