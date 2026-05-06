Canon SA launches Edale machines

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The new industrial label and packaging systems support high-volume output and flexible processes.

Canon South Africa has made a new range of label and packaging printing machines available locally. The Edale portfolio aims to provide businesses with access to equipment to produce product labels and packaging.

Edale develops printing and converting equipment, including digital and hybrid presses, carton and label production lines, and finishing systems. The company has contributed web transport technology to Canon’s LabelStream 4000 series as part of a long-standing collaboration between the two organisations.

“Bringing the Edale portfolio to SA is a meaningful step in our journey to support local industry through innovation,” says Hennie Badenhorst, Canon SA head of sales B2B for direct and commercial print. “We understand the challenges our customers face, and this expansion enables us to provide solutions that combine global expertise with local relevance.”

Canon acquired Edale in 2022 as part of a strategy to expand packaging capabilities and develop label and print technologies. The move reflects a focus on local market presence and long-term industry development.

Industry needs

According to Canon, businesses are under increasing pressure to adapt as the print and packaging industry continues to change in response to heightened consumer demands, shorter production runs and the need for more flexibility.

Canon SA has made Edale technology available locally to support packaging specialists and commercial printers in improving productivity, output quality, and production efficiency in a changing market. Customers can receive local support, training, and ongoing service as part of Canon’s offering.

The integration is an example of a cohesive strategy, says Canon, where technology and service work together to provide end-to-end value while helping customers adapt more quickly to changing market demands.

“This goes beyond expanding our portfolio,” says Badenhorst. “It unlocks new possibilities for our customers. By combining Edale’s specialised capabilities with Canon’s vision for innovation, we enable businesses to scale, diversify and confidently meet the demands of a dynamic market.”

Future

The availability of Edale forms part of Canon’s ongoing investment in the local market and support for the print and packaging industry. The technology aims to expand access to advanced equipment for businesses looking to grow and adapt to changing industry demands.