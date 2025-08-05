FNB payment terminals get SME upgrade

Photo supplied.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A new partnership with Flash brings value-added services to Speedpoint devices, enabling merchants to serve and earn from one platform.

FNB merchants can now offer a range of value-added services (VAS) directly from their Speedpoint terminals at no extra cost. This follows a partnership that integrates the Flash platform into the payment terminals.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) make up over 30% of FNB’s merchant base, with around 25% of these businesses processing annual turnovers of up to R1-million. The integration provides businesses with a way to scale, grow, and better serve their communities.

Through the integration, merchants can sell products and financial services such as prepaid airtime, data, electricity, and a variety of gaming, entertainment, and lifestyle vouchers. They can accept account payments, facilitate social grant collections, and offer cash-outs. Payments can be processed on the same terminal.

“Our goal is to deliver more than just payment solutions, we’re delivering meaningful value,” says Netsai Ngidi, head of product and solutions at FNB Merchant Services.

“This partnership with Flash gives our customers the ability to do more with one device. It’s about empowering our SMEs and any merchants in the FMCG, retail, fuel/ forecourts and general goods and services with tools that offer simplicity, reliability and income-generating potential – all in one trusted solution.”

Key services available via Flash on FNB Speedpoint devices:

Prepaid services (local and global): Airtime, data, electricity, and water vouchers for several major networks.

International content vouchers: Gaming, entertainment, and lifestyle vouchers, including UberEats, Netflix, Google, Steam, Amazon, Spotify, PlayStation, and Roblox.

Convenient payments: Bill payments and accounts for various services like DStv and online gaming platforms. Access to over 400 billers.

1Voucher: Versatile digital payment solution for online and in-store purchases across communication, shopping, entertainment, utilities, online gaming, saving and stokvel categories. Retailers like Boxer, and Econofoods.

Financial accessibility: Money transfers (Home Remit, Ria Money Transfer, Mukuru, Mama Money), and customer cash-out services, including social grant collections (SRD, Disability, Childcare, and Older Persons grants).

Supplier payments: Merchants can leverage Pay with Flash to make safe, instant, and free cashless payments to over 50 suppliers directly from their Flash balance, including brands like CCBSA, Clover, Simba, BAT, and Sasko.

Francois van Eck, Flash head of retail, says: “This partnership with FNB perfectly aligns with everything we believe in at Flash. Our core purpose is to empower small businesses and make their lives easier by providing them with the tools and services they need to thrive.

“By integrating our extensive range of value-added services onto FNB’s Speedpoint devices, we’re not just offering a new feature; we’re unlocking significant growth potential for thousands of merchants. It’s about giving them more ways to earn commission, increase foot traffic, and truly become vital hubs of convenience for their communities.”

Merchants can earn commission on VAS transactions. FNB says the solution is particularly aimed at enabling merchants to attract more customers, expand their revenue streams and servicing their communities.

Merchants can register directly on FNB Speedpoint devices to activate the Flash VAS solution. The Flash App has been rolled out to over 20,000 merchants and full roll-out to the entire FNB merchant base will be completed by end of August 2025.

The collaboration between Flash and FNB represents a strategic initiative to enhance merchant services by providing a comprehensive and integrated platform focused on convenience, income generation, and long-term business development.