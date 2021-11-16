FNB expands its super app

FNB is expanding its lifestyle offering and smart tools on its app to help customers navigate life and business like never before.

The key new features on the FNB App include:

A single marketplace for home, car and services.

A new car peer-to-peer marketplace to list a vehicle in minutes, get an instant value estimate, and chat securely with thousands of WesBank pre-selected potential buyers.

Home services marketplace includes professional services like accountants, tutors, and gig workers.

A new beta “My net worth” feature on nav» Money to auto-snapshot your net worth.

A new nav» Care solution for customers to donate cash or eBucks to good causes in under 60 seconds.

Jacques Celliers, FNB CEO says, “In addition to our existing lifestyle offering which includes Telco and Travel on the FNB App, the smart nav» tools demonstrate our commitment to delivering contextual innovations to our Retail and Commercial customers via our trusted digital platform. As an integrated financial services provider, we believe that there is a great opportunity to create smart connections among customers through our dynamic data capabilities and single secure platform. This is all enabled through the power of being a platform business.”

New Car peer–to–peer marketplace

In addition to its home peer-to-peer and estate agent marketplace, there’s now a new car peer-to-peer marketplace in collaboration with WesBank. The car peer-to-peer marketplace allows customers to list their vehicles in minutes, get an instant value estimate to ensure they are not selling for too little, and chat securely with thousands of WesBank pre-selected potential buyers. In the future, the marketplace will ramp up to include WesBank’s trusted dealer network for a holistic car experience to benefit customers.

Ghana Msibi, WesBank Motor CEO, says, “The expansion of nav» Marketplace to include the Car peer-to-peer marketplace, is our way of looking holistically at the journey of vehicle owners and buyers, and we’ve identified contextual and simplified solutions for our customers. Through nav» Car, we’ve already renewed and delivered over 70 000 license discs during the pandemic, helped customers pay over 200 000 fines on the go, and loaded nearly 700 000 cars in our digital garage.”

Home Services marketplace

FNB is also expanding its home services marketplace to include professional services like accountants, tutors, and gig workers, and is inviting all qualifying businesses to list their professional services on nav» Marketplace. FNB-banked businesses can load their services, a logo, images, and a catchy description exposing their services to over 4 million App users. Additionally, businesses can get paid, rated, and reviewed to help build a trusted community on the marketplace over time.

nav» Money tool

As a trusted money management partner, the FNB App now features a new nav» Money tool, called BETA “My net worth”. This is an auto-snapshot of a customer’s worth, including but not limited to: their home, car, investments, shares, and liabilities. The feature provides a single view via a single and secure app, which takes the hassle out of reviewing different sources of information and managing different logins. Customers can also add assets like art, stokvels, collectables, cryptocurrencies, among others. They get tips to coach them to build a positive net worth, financial resilience, and ultimately attain financial freedom. The feature drives a money management community, allowing customers to share their feedback on the tool on the App and co-create the solution in collaboration with FNB.

nav» Care solution

FNB is also working hard to find new and accessible ways to help its customers join their community of care. The new nav» Care solution helps customers donate cash or eBucks to a good cause in under 60 seconds. This includes help for the vulnerable including early childhood development, humanitarian relief and help for the elderly in the communities it serves.

Celliers says FNB recognises the need for shared prosperity, whether it’s helping communities, helping grow small businesses or helping customers improve on their money management journey.

“During the nav» Care pilot, we have raised R1.5 million in donations and since launching nav» Home services marketplace last year, we helped grow over R1.5 million in revenue for small businesses. We have also helped over 2 million customers with their financial journey with smart money management tools with nav» Money,” he says.

“In the past year, we helped our customers with relief in excess of R100 million in balances. Recently, we allocated R21.5 million to support social relief programmes and humanitarian organisations to provide essential care and support to people, businesses, schools and communities affected by the July unrest,” says Celliers.