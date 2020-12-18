Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin team up to create a documentary

Paul McCartney’s new documentary, as yet untitled, sees Paul McCartney collaborate with one of the world’s top music producers, Rick Rubin. It will be a 6-part, behind-the-scenes look at McCartney’s musical journey, with Rubin being present to explore his music and musicianship. The journey will take veiwers from McCartney’s first guitar composition and composition through to the success of The Beatles.

Endeavor Content is financing the project and handling worldwide sales, and the process is currently underway. Film 45 is producing the documentary, with Frank Marshall, who has just finished directing The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart. The project marks the first time that the original masters of Beatles msuci have left Abbey Road.

Paul McCartney has also released his latest album, McCartney III. To stream or purchase the album, click here.