Product of the Day
Fitbit Charge 4 leaked in FCC filing
The next generation of the Fitbit Charge has been leaked in an FCC filing, and the design looks identical to the previous generation, but NFC payments come standard.
An FCC filing by Fitbit has revealed the design and specifications of the Fitbit Charge 4, which looks like the previous generation Charge 3, but packs more features into the wearable.
A trusted source of 9 to 5 Google has revealed the Fitbit Charge 4 will share a design with the 2018 Fitbit Charge 3. According to the source, the Charge 4 will feature the Fitbit logo underneath the OLED touchscreen, and the leak shows a new default watchface.
The physical button has not returned to the Charge 4, and it features a haptic (touch-feedback) indentinstead. Sensors include a similar heart rate monitor and SpO2 sensor. It seems that the watch straps from the Charge 3 can be clipped onto the Charge 4.
What isn’t confirmed, but likely on the watch, is an always-on display, as with the upgrade from the Versa to the Versa 2. This allows users to peek at the time without having to deliberately raise to wake or having to press the button.
A huge upgrade is the inclusion of an NFC transmitter, which would allow the Charge 4 to make payments with Fitbit Pay. This is assumed because Fitbit has not submitted two models, as it did previously with NFC and non-NFC models of the Charge 3
The release date of the Charge 4 has not been confirmed, but it is likely to debut this year.
iPad Pro gets closer to replacing computers
Apple’s 4th generation of iPad Pro adds computer-like functionality with trackpad support, as well as a LiDAR sensor for the best AR experiences the market has seen.
Apple has announced its 4th generation of iPad Pro, and features the A12Z Bionic chip, which makes it more powerful than most Windows PC laptops. The tablet also adds an Ultra-Wide camera, studio-quality mics and a breakthrough LiDAR Scanner that delivers cutting-edge, depth-sensing capabilities.
The LiDAR Scanner, along with pro cameras, motion sensors, pro performance, pro audio, the stunning Liquid Retina display and powerful apps, extends the lead of iPad Pro as the world’s best device for augmented reality.
With iPadOS 13.4, Apple brings trackpad support to iPad, giving customers a new but familiar way to interact with their iPad. Rather than copying the experience from macOS, trackpad support has been redesigned for the iPad. As users move their finger across the trackpad, the pointer transforms to highlight user interface elements. Multi-Touch gestures on the trackpad make it faster to navigate the iPad’s system without users needing to lift their hand.
Apple also introduced the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, which features a trackpad for the new software support. With a floating design using smooth angle adjustment, a backlit keyboard and trackpad, the Magic Keyboard is one of the best designed accessories for the iPad. The Magic Keyboard will be available for purchase in May.
“The new iPad Pro introduces advanced technologies never before available in mobile computing,” says Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Combining the most advanced mobile display with powerful performance, pro cameras, pro audio, the breakthrough LiDAR Scanner and new Magic Keyboard with Trackpad, this is another huge leap forward for iPad.”
“We’re making iPad even more capable and versatile by bringing trackpad support to iPadOS,” says Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “We carefully considered the best way to integrate trackpad use into a touch-first environment while retaining everything our customers know and love about iPad.”
Built for demanding tasks, like editing 4K video or designing 3D models, the iPad Pro gets another performance boost with the new A12Z Bionic chip. The eight-core GPU in the A12Z Bionic, along with an enhanced thermal architecture and tuned performance controllers, combined with a powerful Neural Engine, enables the iPad Pro to perform faster than most Windows PC laptops.
The Pro camera system on the iPad Pro features a 12MP Wide camera for capturing stunning photos and 4K video, and now includes a 10MP Ultra-Wide camera that zooms out two times to capture a much wider field of view. Adding a second camera doubles the photo and video possibilities, enabling different perspectives and multi-camera use.
Pricing and Availability
The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be available in silver and space gray finishes. A starting configuration of 128GB offers pro customers more room for their apps and content, along with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB configurations.
The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 (US) for the Wi-Fi model and $949 (US) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $999 (US) for the Wi-Fi model and $1,149 (US) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model from apple.com.
Rain launches affordable, unlimited 4G plan for phones
Rain has launched an unlimited data plan for mobile 4G/LTE, at R479 per month, which is around the cost of 10GB on MTN and Vodacom.
Rain has launched South Africa’s most affordable unlimited 4G data offering, at R479 per month, which is around the cost of a measly 10GB on MTN and Vodacom.
“Rain’s goal is to offer South Africans a choice of affordable unlimited data products,” says CEO Willem Roos. “Following President Ramaphosa’s address to the nation pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, we accelerated the go-live date of our 24/7 unlimited 4G data offering.”
Users can experience download speeds of up to 10Mbps and basic quality video streaming (up to 360p). Rain continues to offer its unlimited off-peak product, for R250 per month, for use from 11pm to 6pm the next day. The new product is suitable for use on any 4G/LTE device – routers, phones, tablets and MiFi devices – so South Africans can connect with work on their usual platforms, do remote learning, stay in touch with social media, shop online for essentials and watch streaming services.
“The President has said a Thuma Mina (‘send me’) moment is upon us,” says Roos. “It’s our hope we can make things a little easier for people. Those whose job allows them to work remotely should find the product a great help as it will remove the anxiety of uncertain, potentially high data costs. And families will be spending a lot more time together indoors, so a little screen time might be just the thing to de-stress.”
Rain’s 4G offering is available in all the South African metros, and coverage is growing daily. The new product is ready for purchase on rain.co.za and is delivered via courier to the customer’s door at no cost.