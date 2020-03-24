Product of the Day
Microsoft Teams gets massive uptake to address COVID-19
The workspace sharing platform – that’s free for businesses with under 300 users – has seen explosive growth on its third birthday, thanks to the remote working.
Microsoft Teams, which combines chat, meetings, calling, and Office 365 document collaboration, is marking its third anniversary by sharing new features to enhance the ability of businesses to communicate and collaborate remotely.
Microsoft says that this sudden, globe-spanning move to remote work, due to the coronavirus and recent lockdown restrictions, will be a turning point in how we work and learn. Solutions that enable remote work and learning across chat, video, and file collaboration have become central to the way businesses work. The company has seen an unprecedented spike in Teams usage, and had more than 44-million daily users as of last Friday, a figure that had grown by 12 million over the previous week. And those users e generated over 900-million meeting and calling minutes on Teams every day last week.
Microsoft has announced an array of product innovations across different aspects of the Teams experience – many with a tie to meetings. These include:
- Real-time noise suppression, which will minimize distracting background noise (e.g., keyboard typing, vacuum cleaner), allowing you to hear what’s being said.
- The raise hand feature, which will let anyone in a virtual meeting send a visual signal that they have something to say without having to interrupt the current speaker.
- Offline and low-bandwidth support, which will let you read chat messages and write responses — even without an internet connection — making it easier for you to move things forward no matter where you are.
For more information on getting Teams for a small to medium business for free, click here.
Fitbit Charge 4 leaked in FCC filing
The next generation of the Fitbit Charge has been leaked in an FCC filing, and the design looks identical to the previous generation, but NFC payments come standard.
An FCC filing by Fitbit has revealed the design and specifications of the Fitbit Charge 4, which looks like the previous generation Charge 3, but packs more features into the wearable.
A trusted source of 9 to 5 Google has revealed the Fitbit Charge 4 will share a design with the 2018 Fitbit Charge 3. According to the source, the Charge 4 will feature the Fitbit logo underneath the OLED touchscreen, and the leak shows a new default watchface.
The physical button has not returned to the Charge 4, and it features a haptic (touch-feedback) indentinstead. Sensors include a similar heart rate monitor and SpO2 sensor. It seems that the watch straps from the Charge 3 can be clipped onto the Charge 4.
What isn’t confirmed, but likely on the watch, is an always-on display, as with the upgrade from the Versa to the Versa 2. This allows users to peek at the time without having to deliberately raise to wake or having to press the button.
A huge upgrade is the inclusion of an NFC transmitter, which would allow the Charge 4 to make payments with Fitbit Pay. This is assumed because Fitbit has not submitted two models, as it did previously with NFC and non-NFC models of the Charge 3
The release date of the Charge 4 has not been confirmed, but it is likely to debut this year.
iPad Pro gets closer to replacing computers
Apple’s 4th generation of iPad Pro adds computer-like functionality with trackpad support, as well as a LiDAR sensor for the best AR experiences the market has seen.
Apple has announced its 4th generation of iPad Pro, and features the A12Z Bionic chip, which makes it more powerful than most Windows PC laptops. The tablet also adds an Ultra-Wide camera, studio-quality mics and a breakthrough LiDAR Scanner that delivers cutting-edge, depth-sensing capabilities.
The LiDAR Scanner, along with pro cameras, motion sensors, pro performance, pro audio, the stunning Liquid Retina display and powerful apps, extends the lead of iPad Pro as the world’s best device for augmented reality.
With iPadOS 13.4, Apple brings trackpad support to iPad, giving customers a new but familiar way to interact with their iPad. Rather than copying the experience from macOS, trackpad support has been redesigned for the iPad. As users move their finger across the trackpad, the pointer transforms to highlight user interface elements. Multi-Touch gestures on the trackpad make it faster to navigate the iPad’s system without users needing to lift their hand.
Apple also introduced the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, which features a trackpad for the new software support. With a floating design using smooth angle adjustment, a backlit keyboard and trackpad, the Magic Keyboard is one of the best designed accessories for the iPad. The Magic Keyboard will be available for purchase in May.
“The new iPad Pro introduces advanced technologies never before available in mobile computing,” says Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Combining the most advanced mobile display with powerful performance, pro cameras, pro audio, the breakthrough LiDAR Scanner and new Magic Keyboard with Trackpad, this is another huge leap forward for iPad.”
“We’re making iPad even more capable and versatile by bringing trackpad support to iPadOS,” says Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “We carefully considered the best way to integrate trackpad use into a touch-first environment while retaining everything our customers know and love about iPad.”
Built for demanding tasks, like editing 4K video or designing 3D models, the iPad Pro gets another performance boost with the new A12Z Bionic chip. The eight-core GPU in the A12Z Bionic, along with an enhanced thermal architecture and tuned performance controllers, combined with a powerful Neural Engine, enables the iPad Pro to perform faster than most Windows PC laptops.
The Pro camera system on the iPad Pro features a 12MP Wide camera for capturing stunning photos and 4K video, and now includes a 10MP Ultra-Wide camera that zooms out two times to capture a much wider field of view. Adding a second camera doubles the photo and video possibilities, enabling different perspectives and multi-camera use.
Pricing and Availability
The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be available in silver and space gray finishes. A starting configuration of 128GB offers pro customers more room for their apps and content, along with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB configurations.
The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 (US) for the Wi-Fi model and $949 (US) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $999 (US) for the Wi-Fi model and $1,149 (US) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model from apple.com.