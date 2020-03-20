Product of the Day
iPad Pro gets closer to replacing computers
Apple’s 4th generation of iPad Pro adds computer-like functionality with trackpad support, as well as a LiDAR sensor for the best AR experiences the market has seen.
Apple has announced its 4th generation of iPad Pro, and features the A12Z Bionic chip, which makes it more powerful than most Windows PC laptops. The tablet also adds an Ultra-Wide camera, studio-quality mics and a breakthrough LiDAR Scanner that delivers cutting-edge, depth-sensing capabilities.
The LiDAR Scanner, along with pro cameras, motion sensors, pro performance, pro audio, the stunning Liquid Retina display and powerful apps, extends the lead of iPad Pro as the world’s best device for augmented reality.
With iPadOS 13.4, Apple brings trackpad support to iPad, giving customers a new but familiar way to interact with their iPad. Rather than copying the experience from macOS, trackpad support has been redesigned for the iPad. As users move their finger across the trackpad, the pointer transforms to highlight user interface elements. Multi-Touch gestures on the trackpad make it faster to navigate the iPad’s system without users needing to lift their hand.
Apple also introduced the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, which features a trackpad for the new software support. With a floating design using smooth angle adjustment, a backlit keyboard and trackpad, the Magic Keyboard is one of the best designed accessories for the iPad. The Magic Keyboard will be available for purchase in May.
“The new iPad Pro introduces advanced technologies never before available in mobile computing,” says Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Combining the most advanced mobile display with powerful performance, pro cameras, pro audio, the breakthrough LiDAR Scanner and new Magic Keyboard with Trackpad, this is another huge leap forward for iPad.”
“We’re making iPad even more capable and versatile by bringing trackpad support to iPadOS,” says Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “We carefully considered the best way to integrate trackpad use into a touch-first environment while retaining everything our customers know and love about iPad.”
Built for demanding tasks, like editing 4K video or designing 3D models, the iPad Pro gets another performance boost with the new A12Z Bionic chip. The eight-core GPU in the A12Z Bionic, along with an enhanced thermal architecture and tuned performance controllers, combined with a powerful Neural Engine, enables the iPad Pro to perform faster than most Windows PC laptops.
The Pro camera system on the iPad Pro features a 12MP Wide camera for capturing stunning photos and 4K video, and now includes a 10MP Ultra-Wide camera that zooms out two times to capture a much wider field of view. Adding a second camera doubles the photo and video possibilities, enabling different perspectives and multi-camera use.
Pricing and Availability
The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be available in silver and space gray finishes. A starting configuration of 128GB offers pro customers more room for their apps and content, along with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB configurations.
The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 (US) for the Wi-Fi model and $949 (US) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $999 (US) for the Wi-Fi model and $1,149 (US) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model from apple.com.
Product of the Day
Rain launches affordable, unlimited 4G plan for phones
Rain has launched an unlimited data plan for mobile 4G/LTE, at R479 per month, which is around the cost of 10GB on MTN and Vodacom.
Rain has launched South Africa’s most affordable unlimited 4G data offering, at R479 per month, which is around the cost of a measly 10GB on MTN and Vodacom.
“Rain’s goal is to offer South Africans a choice of affordable unlimited data products,” says CEO Willem Roos. “Following President Ramaphosa’s address to the nation pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, we accelerated the go-live date of our 24/7 unlimited 4G data offering.”
Users can experience download speeds of up to 10Mbps and basic quality video streaming (up to 360p). Rain continues to offer its unlimited off-peak product, for R250 per month, for use from 11pm to 6pm the next day. The new product is suitable for use on any 4G/LTE device – routers, phones, tablets and MiFi devices – so South Africans can connect with work on their usual platforms, do remote learning, stay in touch with social media, shop online for essentials and watch streaming services.
“The President has said a Thuma Mina (‘send me’) moment is upon us,” says Roos. “It’s our hope we can make things a little easier for people. Those whose job allows them to work remotely should find the product a great help as it will remove the anxiety of uncertain, potentially high data costs. And families will be spending a lot more time together indoors, so a little screen time might be just the thing to de-stress.”
Rain’s 4G offering is available in all the South African metros, and coverage is growing daily. The new product is ready for purchase on rain.co.za and is delivered via courier to the customer’s door at no cost.
Product of the Day
Dynabook maxes out specs in thin laptop
Dynabook returns with another stellar notebook, the Tecra X40-F-147, that’s packed with functionality like a fingerprint reader, a touchscreen, and 4G/LTE support. BRYAN TURNER put it through the works.
Dynabook, formerly known as Toshiba, has created a laptop to be reckoned with. The Tecra X40-F-147 may be a mouthful to say, but it has the specs to match. Tecra is a line of business laptops that boast high functionality, along with stunning designs. The X40-F features a magnesium alloy chassis, so the laptop remains light as well as MIL-STD-810G.
The rest of the laptop is a brushed black anthracite finish with sharp edges. While Dynabook boasts the formal Military Standard casing on the X40-F, we didn’t drop it. That said, it looks like it could take a few knocks and still operate, thanks to the sturdy build quality. It comes in at 16mm thick, and weighs 1.25kg, making it one of the lighter laptops on the market in the business segment. It features two symmetrical air vents on the back to assist with airflow out the back of the computer.
One of the most astonishing aspects of this computer is the thinness, all with solid cooling mechanisms inside that are geared towards process-intensive workflows, like crunching numbers on data science platforms while having several documents open at the same time.
It houses Intel UHD Graphics 620, which is suitable for multi-user video conferences, streaming video, and light gaming. This, combined with a 14.0” 1,920 x 1,080 touchscreen display, makes it a delight to look at and work with.
The processor is a 4-Core 8th Generation Intel Core i7 CPU (i7-8565U), which provides snappy performance for processor-intensive tasks. We noted a start-up time from shutdown to desktop of 8 seconds. This was made possible by lightning-fast i7 CPU and 512GB solid-state drive in the computer. This also makes it a delight to open and work with programs.
The computer’s sound was superb for listening to music and video conferencing. That’s due to the Harman Kardon sound integrated into the device, which replicates sound excellently, even at high volumes.
For business applications, a keyboard matters the most and that’s where Dynabook has put its focus. The matt black backlit keyboard is a pleasure to type on, and features one of the best typing experiences we’ve ever experienced on a laptop. The backlight option is a huge win for working in darker situations by being able to type in the dark, with a dimly lit keyboard that allows users to see their keys without being distracted by a bright keyboard light.
The keyboard features a pointing nib, the rubber nib in the keyboard for pointer navigation. It’s recessed enough for those who don’t want to use it, but there for those who prefer this form of mouse input.
The trackpad is an absolute dream. It has the right texture, it’s the right size, and it’s mostly in the middle of the computer. It also works flawlessly with the Windows 10 multi-gesture navigations. It also didn’t get oily, which speaks to a careful texture design that makes the computer comfortable to work on after extended periods of time. The trackpad also features a nifty fingerprint sensor, which works very well for fast authentication without the need to type in a password.
Connectivity is also sorted with this laptop, as it features a SIM card slot for 4G/LTE connectivity. Those with a big data plan can have seamless connectivity from Wi-Fi to mobile data in cases where Wi-Fi signal is weak.
The laptop’s battery is 48Wh, which may seem on the low side, but it powered through a 7-hour workday on a single charge. If the brightness is turned all the way up, that changes to around 5 hours.
It is available from under R23 000 in its 512GB SSD + 8GB RAM configuration, putting it on par with other laptops in the space that have less comfortable keyboards and trackpads.