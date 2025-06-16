Fit4: Smarter sensors. Sharper design. Stronger action.

Photo courtesy Huawei.

The new Huawei Watch Fit4 series delivers precision sensors, standout design and serious power in one sleek device.

As wearables evolve, they have entered an era where it ios essential for them to blend intelligent performance with everyday style and technical precision.

The new Huawei Watch Fit4 Series, featuring the new Fit4 and Fit4 Pro, steps confidently into this space. Combining high-spec materials, smart sensors, pro-level features and immersive display technology, they change up a smartwatch can do and how it should feel to use.

All-day wear

The design philosophy behind the Huawei Watch Fit4 Series is clear: high function, low fuss. Both models are slim and ultra-light, with the Fit4 weighing 27 grams and measuring 9.5mm, and the Fit4 Pro slightly more robust at 30.4 grams and 9.3mm.

The Pro edition upgrades the materials significantly, with aviation-grade aluminium, a titanium alloy bezel, and ultra-durable sapphire glass. The result is a timepiece that wears like a fashion accessory but is engineered like a precision instrument.

Display at its brightest

Both models are equipped with a generous 1.82-inch AMOLED screen with ultra-high retina resolution. The Fit4 reaches up to 2,000 nits of brightness, while the Pro hits 3,000 nits, powered by Huawei’s Hybrid AMOLED innovation.

That means visibility even in direct sunlight, with deep contrast and punchy colour for maximum legibility. The combination of hardware and interface makes navigating widgets, workouts and notifications both seamless and satisfying.

Smarts beyond fitness

The Huawei Watch Fit4 introduces a broader set of capabilities than just tracking steps, and leverage Huawei’s latest developments in sensor fusion and software intelligence. Seven new sport modes, an integrated air pressure sensor and the upgraded Huawei Sunflower Positioning System provide rich, layered data for users on the move.

Location tracking is sharper thanks to an intelligent, beam-reconfigurable antenna system that improves GPS precision by up to 30% compared to previous models. The addition of water sports route tracking is particularly notable, marking Huawei’s move into advanced aquatic analytics.

The Fit4 also debuts an Emotional Wellbeing Assistant, a feature that uses physiological cues such as HRV to track mental stress and mood, backed by adaptive watch faces that change expression through the day.

Turning pro with serious tech

For users who demand more from their gear, the Huawei Watch Fit4 Pro is packed with functionality that rivals sport-specific wearables. Advanced Terrain Map Tracking supports offline maps, real-time route alerts, and backtracking. Dual-frequency GNSS ensures high-accuracy location data for trail runners, cyclists and hikers.

It also supports detailed training modes for golfers and divers. Golf Course Mode includes access to over 15,000 courses and dynamic club distance readings, while Diving Mode supports freediving to depths of up to 40 metres with real-time depth and hover data.

Offline contour maps, breath-hold training and checkpoint navigation are supported natively on-device – no phone required.

TruSense health tracking

The Huawei Watch Fit4 Pro introduces the new TruSense System – a next-gen health sensor platform that pushes wearable accuracy into medical-grade territory. It monitors heart rate, blood oxygen, respiratory rate, ECG, and sleep breathing, offering real-time feedback on key health metrics.

For women, temperature-based menstrual and ovulation tracking is included, and the data is processed on-device for enhanced privacy and prediction accuracy. This level of biometric granularity shows the evolution of smartwatches into truly comprehensive wellness tools.

Going the distance

Huawei has built these devices to go the distance. The Fit4 delivers up to 10 days of typical use and recharges fully in 75 minutes. The Fit4 Pro charges in just 60 minutes. Both devices are compatible with Android and iOS, ensuring broad ecosystem integration and app support.

Users can also fully customise the display experience, from DIY sticker watch faces and functional widgets to personal photo uploads and dynamic layouts.

For those who expect their tech to be smart, stylish and always-on, the Huawei Watch Fit4 Series ticks all the right boxes.

Availability

Available immediately, the Huawei Watch Fit4 comes in black, purple, white, and grey, from R2,999, or from Vodacom, Telkom or CellC on contract from R99 per month over 36 months.

And the Huawei Watch Fit4 Pro is available in an iconic green, black and blue, from R4 999, or from Vodacom, Telkom or CellC on contract from R149 per month over 36 months.