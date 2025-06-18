Xbox and Asus reveal new handhelds

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The ROG Xbox Ally is a portable Windows device with cross-platform game libraries and cloud support.

Xbox has partnered with Asus to launch two handheld gaming devices later this year. The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X were unveiled during the Xbox Games Showcase earlier this month (June 2025).

Both handhelds allow players to play natively, via the cloud, or remotely with their Xbox console in another room. The devices are designed to support on-the-go gameplay. Both models include a full-screen Xbox interface and an aggregated game library that allows access to installed titles from various PC storefronts.

Windows 11 has been adapted for use on these devices, offering controller-friendly navigation from the outset. The built-in Game Bar allows users to manage their game library, launch or close titles, communicate with others, and adjust settings. The integration of Asus’s Armoury Crate adds access to hardware and input controls directly from the interface. Interface elements include the lock screen and task switcher.

Because the devices run Windows, they are compatible with a range of PC games and apps, including those not available on traditional consoles. Users can download games from multiple storefronts, run third-party applications like Discord, stream content, and install mods within the Windows environment.

“Everything at Xbox starts with the player,” says Roanne Sones, corporate vice president of Xbox gaming devices and ecosystem. “That’s why we’ve dedicated years to reimagining how to make it easier to enjoy the games you love – wherever you are – through Xbox Play Anywhere, Game Pass, Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), Remote Play, and more. Whether you’re at home or on the go, your favourite games should follow you.

“Asus shares that same commitment. Known for pushing the boundaries of handheld gaming, ASUS is similarly driven by innovation that delivers high-performance experiences that put players first.”

Xbox handheld experience

When the Xbox Ally is powered on, it launches directly into the Xbox full screen interface. System-level modifications reduce background activity and delay non-essential processes, allocating more memory and processing power to gameplay. This is intended to improve performance, including higher framerates and responsiveness, within a Windows-based environment.

Photo courtesy Xbox.

The device includes several features consistent with existing Xbox products:

Xbox button: A dedicated Xbox button provides access to chat, applications, and settings via the Game Bar overlay, enabling users to switch between apps and games efficiently.

Contoured grips: The design of the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X incorporates contoured handgrips based on the form factor of Xbox Wireless Controllers, with the aim of fitting a broader range of hand sizes.

Accessibility features: The Game Bar and Xbox app have been adjusted for handheld use and include accessibility options familiar to users of Xbox consoles and Windows PCs. Additional features are planned for future updates.

Easy Access and PC storefronts

Finding and launching games across different platforms can be complicated, often requiring users to switch between browsers, storefronts, and login credentials. The Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X aim to simplify this process by introducing an aggregated game library within the Xbox full screen interface. This interface allows access to games from Xbox, Game Pass (subscription required), Battle.net, and other PC storefronts in one place.

Photo courtesy Xbox.

The devices support Xbox Play Anywhere, which allows users to play supported titles across Xbox consoles, PCs, and the Xbox Ally with a single purchase, retaining saved progress and achievements. This feature currently includes over 1,000 games.

Game libraries and cloud-synced data are automatically accessible when the device powers on. Users can access their full Xbox console library remotely through Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) or Remote Play.

Updates include:

Roblox support: Roblox will be available as a native app on the Xbox Ally, optimised for handheld gaming.

Handheld-optimised titles: Microsoft is working with developers to launch a program that identifies games optimised for handhelds like the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X.

Game Pass promotion: New Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X users who are not existing Game Pass members will receive access to Game Pass at no additional cost for a limited time. Titles available include Balatro, Gears Tactics, and Vampire Survivors.

Gaming Copilot: Both devices support Gaming Copilot via the Game Bar. This tool assists with game discovery, skill development, and community connection.

Specifications

The Xbox Ally is equipped with an AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The device is designed to balance performance with power efficiency to support longer battery life. It is compatible with a range of titles including Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Gears of War: Reloaded, Lies of P, and South of Midnight.

The Xbox Ally X is a higher-spec model featuring an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, 24GB of RAM, and expanded internal storage. The increased performance capabilities are intended to support more demanding games and enhanced visual settings. It includes impulse triggers to support additional tactile feedback during gameplay.

Table courtesy Xbox.

Pricing and availability

The Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X are scheduled to launch later in 2025 in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Additional markets where ROG Ally series devices are currently available will be included at a later stage.

Users can register online to receive notifications when pre-orders become available.

* Visit the Xbox website here.