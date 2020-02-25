Huawei’s MatePad Pro proves the tablet isn’t dead

At a press conference in Barcelona yesterday, Huawei unveiled a new range of devices, including a foldable smartphone called the Mate Xs and a new professional facing tablet with a stylus, called the MatePad Pro.

The tablet has a strong resemblance to the 11-inch iPad Pro, but has slimmer bezels than that of Apple’s tablet. The MatePad Pro features a 10.8-inch AMOLED display at 2560 x 1600 pixels. It also has 540 nits of brightness and a DCI-P3 colour gamut.

It’s powered by the Kirin 990 SoC, and comes in two RAM configurations – 6 and 8GB variants. Storage also ranges from 128GB to 256GB.

The rear camera is a 13MP sensor, which is ideal for document scanning and shows Huawei’s research and development has paid off with this device. It also features an 8MP camera on the front, making it great for video conferencing.

The MatePad Pro 5G has Wi-Fi 6 and, of course, 5G built-in, which makes it a connectivity powerhouse for those who want to do latency-sensitive tasks like online gaming or video conferencing.

Like the professional tablets out there, it supports a stylus called the M-Pen, which performs on par with the Apple Pencil and S-Pen. It can provide a user with up to 4096 points of pressure sensitivity, so drawings made on the tablet will closely resemble drawings made on real-life media.

It houses a 7250 mAh battery with 40W Huawei SuperCharge, and it also supports 15W wireless charging. To top all of that, it features 7.5W reverse wireless charging, in case a user needs some extra battery life on their phone and doesn’t have a power source available.

The only thing missing is, you guessed it, Google Mobile Services. That means users won’t be able to use Google services like Gmail, Play Store, YouTube, among many others. What it does come with is Huawei Mobile Services, which runs most of the apps one would need anyway.

The MatePad Pro will be available in four colour variants: Black, Green, Orange, and White.

The Huawei MatePad Pro has a starting price of €549 for the Wi-Fi version with the 6 GB+128 GB configuration and ranges up to €949 for the 5G version with 8GB+512GB.

The tablet is set to go on sale on 12 December. However, this is only for China and there’s no information on international availability.