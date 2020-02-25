Product of the Day
Huawei’s MatePad Pro proves the tablet isn’t dead
In Barcelona yesterday, Huawei released a professional-facing tablet called the MatePad Pro, which directly competes with the Apple iPad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab S6.
At a press conference in Barcelona yesterday, Huawei unveiled a new range of devices, including a foldable smartphone called the Mate Xs and a new professional facing tablet with a stylus, called the MatePad Pro.
The tablet has a strong resemblance to the 11-inch iPad Pro, but has slimmer bezels than that of Apple’s tablet. The MatePad Pro features a 10.8-inch AMOLED display at 2560 x 1600 pixels. It also has 540 nits of brightness and a DCI-P3 colour gamut.
It’s powered by the Kirin 990 SoC, and comes in two RAM configurations – 6 and 8GB variants. Storage also ranges from 128GB to 256GB.
The rear camera is a 13MP sensor, which is ideal for document scanning and shows Huawei’s research and development has paid off with this device. It also features an 8MP camera on the front, making it great for video conferencing.
The MatePad Pro 5G has Wi-Fi 6 and, of course, 5G built-in, which makes it a connectivity powerhouse for those who want to do latency-sensitive tasks like online gaming or video conferencing.
Like the professional tablets out there, it supports a stylus called the M-Pen, which performs on par with the Apple Pencil and S-Pen. It can provide a user with up to 4096 points of pressure sensitivity, so drawings made on the tablet will closely resemble drawings made on real-life media.
It houses a 7250 mAh battery with 40W Huawei SuperCharge, and it also supports 15W wireless charging. To top all of that, it features 7.5W reverse wireless charging, in case a user needs some extra battery life on their phone and doesn’t have a power source available.
The only thing missing is, you guessed it, Google Mobile Services. That means users won’t be able to use Google services like Gmail, Play Store, YouTube, among many others. What it does come with is Huawei Mobile Services, which runs most of the apps one would need anyway.
The MatePad Pro will be available in four colour variants: Black, Green, Orange, and White.
The Huawei MatePad Pro has a starting price of €549 for the Wi-Fi version with the 6 GB+128 GB configuration and ranges up to €949 for the 5G version with 8GB+512GB.
The tablet is set to go on sale on 12 December. However, this is only for China and there’s no information on international availability.
Product of the Day
Klipsch earphones now available in SA
Thanks to Homemation, new Klipsch earphones are now available in South Africa.
New Klipsch earphone equipment is now available in South Africa, thanks to the exclusive distributor, Homemation.
Klipsch uses the same advanced acoustic engineering in their earphones as they do in their floor standing speakers, resulting in performance and the embodiment of legendary Klipsch sound.
The earphones in this range are designed for the active person, as they provide comfort, a long-lasting battery, and excellent sound clarity.
Homemation provided the following information on features:
Klipsch T5 Sport
- Comfort Oval Ear Tips.
- Full Bass, Miniature Dynamic Drivers.
- 10-Hour Battery Life.
- The integrated microphone automatically enhances voice clarity and actively reduces environmental noise.
- Bluetooth 5 and multi-point pairing, so users can pair two devices at once.
- Advanced Three-Button Remote.
- Cable Management for Dual Wear – two options for wear — down and loose or tighten the cord for a secure, unobtrusive fit.
- Comply Comfort TS-100 Tips Included.
- Sweat / Water Resistant.
- Klipsch Connect App.
Klipsch T5 True Neckband Earphones
- Oval Ear Tips.
- Form Meets Function as crafted with high-quality materials such as hand-stitched edge-treated leather which are designed to age and not wear out.
- Full Bass Miniature Dynamic Drivers 15-Hour Battery Life.
- The integrated dual-microphones automatically enhances voice clarity and actively reduces environmental noise.
- Built-In Neck Vibration to notify you of incoming calls.
- Bluetooth 5 and multi-point pairing, so users can pair two devices at once.
- Advanced Three-Button Remote.
- Sweat / Water Resistant.
- Klipsch Connect App.
For more information about the devices, visit www.homemation.co.za
Product of the Day
Acer launches two new 4K monitors
Acer has launched two monitors for higher-end consumers who use their home computers for gaming and graphically-intensive work.
Acer has unveiled two new monitors, CB342CKC and CB282K, which form part of its high specification range of 4K monitors.
The monitors feature In-Plane Switching ZeroFrame technology, which removes the bezel to give seamless visuals. The sharp 4K UHD display is 16:9 up to 3840X2160 high resolution.
Vesa DisplayHDR creates deeper levels of black and white contrast, giving a greater immersion through realistic image recreation. Brighter scenes glimmer with detail, while in darker scenes, details typically hidden in the shadows are enhanced for greater overall luminance.
With Radeon FreeSync, a game’s frame rate is determined by the graphics card, not the fixed refresh rate of the monitor, which eliminates screen tearing and delivers very smooth gaming experiences. The Acer CB342CKC monitor also features 1ms Visual Response Boost (VRB), which results in a much clearer and less noticeable blur in fast-moving images.
The Acer CB342CKC monitor features a USB 3.1 Type-C port that can plug into smartphones, tablets or laptops. This provides the device that’s plugged in with data transfer and device charging capabilities, while it mirrors the display, with a single cable.
With a firm, stainless steel base, monitors can easily tilt, pivot and swivel to make height adjustments without a hassle. A quick-release design means the monitor can be separated from its stand so it can be VESA wall-mounted. Both Acer CB2 monitors also feature Acer Display Widget utility software. The split-screen feature is able to divide the screen into several regions. Users can quickly split the window with a hotkey or via the split-screen setting menu, making the workspace as clean as possible.
The Acer CB342CKC monitor will be available in EMEA in May starting at €549, while the CB282K monitor will be available in April starting at €399.