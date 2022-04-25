Ferrari 296 GTB debuts in SA

Celebrating the debut of the new 296 GTB, the latest evolution of Maranello’s mid-rear engine two-seater berlinetta in South Africa. The 296 GTB redefines the whole concept of fun behind the wheel, guaranteeing pure emotions not just when pushing the car to its limits, but also in day-to-day driving situations.

The 296 GTB ushers in an authentic revolution for Ferrari as it introduces a new engine type to flank the marque’s multi-award-winning 8- and 12-cylinder power units: a new 663 cv 120° V6 coupled with an electric motor capable of delivering a further 122 kW (167 cv). This is the first 6-cylinder engine installed on a road car sporting the Prancing Horse badge; it unleashes its massive 830 cv total power output to deliver previously unthinkable performance levels and an innovative, exhilarating and unique soundtrack.

The car’s name, which combines its total displacement (2.992 l) and number of cylinders was chosen, with the addition of the GTB (Gran Turismo Berlinetta) acronym in finest Ferrari tradition, to underscore this new engine’s epoch-changing importance to Maranello. It is not simply the living, beating heart of the 296 GTB, but it also ushers in a new V6 era that has its roots deep in Ferrari’s unparalleled 70-year-plus experience in motor sports.

The very first Ferrari V6, in fact, featured a 65° architecture and debuted on the 1957 1500 cc Dino 156 F2 single-seater. This was followed in 1958 by bigger displacement versions on the front- engined sport prototypes – the 196 S and 296 S – and F1 cars, such as the 246 F1 which powered Mike Hawthors to the F1 Driver’s Championship title the same year.

The very first Ferrari to sport a mid-rear-mounted V6 was the 246 SP in 1961, which won the Targa Florio both that same year and in 1962, amongst many others. Also in 1961, Ferrari secured its first Constructors’ title in the Formula 1 World Championship with the 156 F1, which was powered by a 120° V6. Ferrari first installed turbos between an engine’s cylinder banks on the 126 CK in 981 and subsequently on the 126 C2 in 1982, which became the first turbo-charged car to win the Formula 1 Constructors’ World Championship title. This was followed up with a second title in 1983 with the 126 C3. Lastly, V6 turbo hybrid architecture has been used on all Formula 1 single-seaters since 2014. The 296 GTB’s plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system guarantees it is an incredibly usable car as well as cutting pedal response times to zero and delivering a 25km range in all-electric eDrive mode. The car’s compact dimensions and the introduction of innovative dynamic control systems as well as meticulously honed aero ensure that the driver will instantly experience its astonishing agility and responsiveness to commands. It’s sporty, sinuous design and extremely compact dimensions also visually underscore its exceptional modernity, brilliantly referencing the likes of the 1963 250 LM, the perfect marriage of simplicity and functionality.

As was the case with the SF90 Stradale, for clients who want to exploit the car’s extreme power and performance to the upmost, particularly on the track, the 296 GTB is also available with the Assetto Fiorano package, which includes lightweight features and aero modifications.

Ferrari provided the following information on technical specifications of the 296 GTB:

Powertrain

Type V6 – 120°

Overall displacement 2992 cm3

Bore and stroke 88 mm x 82 mm

Max. power output ICE 663 cv

Max. power output hybrid system 610 kW (830 cv) at 8000 rpm

Max. torque 740 Nm at 6250 rpm

Max. revs 8500 rpm

Compression ratio 9.4:1

High voltage battery capacity 7.45 kWh

Dimensions and Weight

Length 4565 mm

Width 1958 mm

Height 1187 mm

Wheelbase 2600 mm

Front track 1665 mm

Rear track 1632 mm

Dry weight 1470 kg

Dry weight/power ratio 1.77 kg/ cv

Weight distribution 40.5% front / 59.5% rear

Fuel tanks capacity 65 litres

Tyres and Wheels

Front 245/35 ZR 20 J9.0

Rear 305/35 ZR 20 J11.0

Brakes

Front 398 x 223 x 38 mm

Rear 360 x 233 x 32 mm

Transmission and Gearbox

8-speed F1 DCT

Electronic controls

eSSC: eTC, eDiff, SCM, FDE2.0, EPS, ABS, Evo, 6w-CDS, high performance ABS/EBD with energy recovery

Performance

Max. speed >330 km/h

0-100 km/h 2.9 s

0-200 km/h 7.3 s

200-0 km/h 107 m

Fiorano lap time 1’ 21’’

Fuels consumption and CO2 emissions