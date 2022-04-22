LG’s new Tone Free wireless earphones arrive in SA

LG’s latest Tone Free wireless earphones have arrived in South Africa. The three microphone array enables users to whisper – and be heard – when on a voice call.

LG Electronics has launched its new range of Tone Free FP series earphones in South Africa. These wireless earphones boast several improvements – including LG’s new Whispering Mode – to complement their comfortable in-ear fit, advanced Meridian-tuned sound, Active Noise Cancellation, and an auto-cleaning UV nano charging case.

Whisper-quiet calls

LG’s new Whispering Mode allows users to hold the right earphone close to their mouth and whisper into its microphone, enabling crystal clear and completely private phone calls even in public environments, such as a library or crowded restaurant. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is another must-have feature as it eliminates low-frequency sounds that can’t be completely blocked by normal earphones. LG’s Tone Free models boast three microphones in each headset that listen for ambient noises and neutralise them by producing identical, though inaudible, soundwaves. By blocking intrusive background noise from three different directions, the ANC feature makes calls and music that much clearer.

More immersive audio

The earphones feature Merdian Audio, a pioneering sound technology that uses digital signal processing to make sounds appear to originate from all directions. The Tone Free FP series adds a 3D Sound Stage feature to this, expanding the sound point via spatial up-mixing and allowing users to hear music in a simulated 3D space. With larger, upgraded drivers and diaphragms featuring silicone edging, allowing for more flexibility and movement, the new models now deliver more powerful bass without compromising on clarity or detail.

Suitable for an active lifestyle

To ensure that the earphones are always a perfect fit, LG collaborated with an ergonomic design technology lab to analyse hundreds of subjects’ ears. This resulted in the sleek Arc Design, featuring a headset stem 4.4 millimetres shorter than previous models. The FP series earphones are also IPX4 rated, which means they are water-resistant and allow for worry-free listening during sweaty workout sessions or in the rain.

Keeping it clean

Wearing a headset for too long, especially during sweaty workouts, can result in irritated skin or painful ear infections. Two of LG’s three FP series earphones include an auto-cleaning UV nano charging case that uses ultra-violet light to reduce bacteria on the earphone speaker mesh by 99.9% after five minutes of charging. To reduce the risk of skin irritations, the earphones feature medical-grade, hypoallergenic ear gels. Of course, another way to avoid allergic reactions or infections is to wear earphones for shorter lengths of time but, with this solution from LG, you can enjoy longer listening with less worry.

Cutting-edge meets convenience

The earphones can pair with one’s PC, gaming console, or other devices, either wirelessly or via a USB-C to Aux cable for low-latency sound. One can also use an Aux cable to listen to music when they don’t have Bluetooth available. The FP series earphones boast a long battery life, delivering up to 10 hours of playback time between charges for a total of 24 hours of usage when used with the charging case. With a quick charge, five minutes in the case equates to one full hour of listening.

Listen up

The new LG Tone Free FP series will be available in South Africa this month in Charcoal Black and Pearl White. The FP5, FP8, and FP9 models will retail for R1999, R2699, and R3699 respectively. For more information, visit https://www.lg.com/za/headphones