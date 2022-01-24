FE makes top S21 features more accessible

Designed with the most popular features of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Series, the S21 FE 5G is aimed at those who demand a smartphone with performance and power, at an accessible price. Users can expect a well-rounded 5G-enabled smartphone offering always-connected speeds of 5G, with pro-grade cameras and high-quality graphics that a fast processor and immersive display provides.

Both gaming and streaming are supported by the latest Galaxy application processor – the same powerful processor used in the Galaxy S21 series. It brings to the FE ultra-crisp, high-quality graphics and picture quality, and a 240Hz touch response rate, allowing quick reaction capabilities in games. Smooth performance in these games is made possible by the FE’s 120Hz refresh rate, which provides the highest resolution on a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is outfitted with an all-day battery, built to last from work to home and in between. Reinforced with 25W Super-fast charging capabilities, it can charge a battery by more than 50% in 30 minutes.

Multitaskers can pair the Galaxy S21 FE 5G with other Galaxy devices, like the Galaxy Buds2 or Watch4, and transition from watching videos on a tablet to taking work calls on the FE. It is also IP68 Rated, which means it keeps the phone safe from splashes, drips, and up to 1.5 meters of water for around 30 minutes.

The 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display combines tastefully with four new, fashionable colour options: Olive, Lavender, White or Graphite, all with a haze finish. It also features a sleek and slim 7.9mm-thick body, so it can easily slip into a pocket.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available nationwide, through network operators and retailers in-store and online, at a recommended retail price of R14,999. The launch offer includes a Free Galaxy Tab A7 Lite WiFi as well as the option of Samsung Care+ for a once-off fee of R499. For more info on the Galaxy S21 FE 5G click here