Acer launches four new Chromebooks for education

Acer has announced four new Chromebooks with the latest technologies, durable designs and a collection of features that optimise them for the education environment.

“The popularity of Chromebooks continues to grow thanks to the robust features in the Chrome Education Upgrade combined with advances in Chromebook design, features and technology,” says James Lin, general manager of notebooks and IT products at Acer Inc. “These new Acer Chromebooks deliver the foundational technology that help students strive for success at school, while also ensuring teachers and administrators have a powerful device for class preparation and IT management.”

With Chrome Education upgrade, teachers and administrators can leverage the full capabilities of the Chromebook and Chrome OS to ensure students can focus on learning with a robust, secure device. In addition, IT departments can easily manage them with Zero-touch enrollment — to drop ship new Acer Chromebooks to their school sites that will automatically enroll as soon as the end-user connects to the internet.

All of the new Chromebooks were built to withstand the challenges of a busy school environment, featuring impact-resistant chassis that meet MIL-STD 810H standards. A shock-absorbent bumper and reinforced design protects them from drops as high 122 cm (48 ft) and withstands up to 60 kg (132.3 lbs) of pressure. The Chromebooks’ displays can also be opened a full 180 degrees, helping protect the devices when the screen is being handled, and a unique drainage system built into their keyboards helps protect internal components from accidental water spills.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311, Acer Chromebook 512 and Acer Chromebook 511 also have mechanically anchored keys that are difficult for inquisitive students to remove, but at the same time, simple for IT personnel to repair or replace. Widened brackets and reinforced I/O ports further protect them from the wear and tear of frequent use.

Eco-Friendly Features Include OceanGlass Touchpad

A testament to Acer’s commitment to sustainability, all four of the new Chromebooks feature a unique environmentally-friendly OceanGlass touchpad made entirely of abandoned ocean-bound plastic waste. Not only does the use of this waste contribute to the reduction of plastics adrift in the ocean, it also gives the touchpad a glass-like texture and responsive tactile feedback.

Additionally, three of the Chromebooks—the Acer Chromebook Spin 311, Acer Chromebook 512 and Acer Chromebook 511—integrate post-consumer recycled plastics into their chassis design to further exemplify Acer’s commitment to sustainability.

Acer Chromebook 512 — Taller Display Boosts Productivity

The new Acer Chromebook 512 (C852) has a 12-inch display with a productivity-boosting 3:2 aspect ratio for 18% more vertical space compared to an equally wide 16:9 display, meaning that students can see more text, maps, photos and schoolwork before needing to scroll. An optional panel with integrated multi-touch capabilities is also available.

The Acer Chromebook 512 provides an excellent remote-learning experience with two built-in microphones as well as a webcam with TNR technology for enhanced video quality. Furthermore, a blue glass IR-cut filter within the camera module helps to minimise the impact that background light flares (such as those from lamps or ceiling lights) have on a user’s webcam. Powered by the latest N-series Intel processors, the Acer Chromebook 512 (C852) delivers the responsive performance and long 12-hour battery life needed to make it through a long day of classes and homework.

Acer Chromebook 511 — Classic Compact Design; Safe for Young Students

The Acer Chromebook 511 (C934/T) is an 11.6-inch Chromebook available with either a standard or multi-touch display on top of a compact, durable design that makes it ideal for 1:1 programs, technology labs and wireless carts. Plus, the Chromebook is safe and suitable for even the youngest students, featuring plastic coatings and having met the ASTM F963-16 Toy Safety Standard and UL/IEC 60950-1[] standards.

The Acer Chromebook 511 provides up to 12 hours of battery life as well as responsive performance, since it’s powered by the latest N-series Intel processors. For remote learning needs, dual microphones and a flare-reducing HD webcam let students take the classroom with them. Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology further enhances video quality, particularly in low-light conditions, by analysing and utilising information from multiple frames simultaneously.

Acer Chromebook 314 — Large 14-inch Display

Ideal for administrators, teachers and older students who need to multitask for their classes and projects, the Acer Chromebook 314 (C934/C934T) has a large 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen display with narrow 8.1 mm side bezels and an overall compact design. The display’s anti-glare coating allows it to be used even in bright lighting conditions, and it is also available with multi-touch options.

The Chromebook 314 provides an excellent remote learning experience. A flare-reducing webcam with (TNR) technology enhances video quality, DTS Audio delivers high-quality, distortion-free sound, and a pair of built-in microphones capture clear audio. Plus, the Chromebook 314 features the latest N-series Intel processors to ensure solid performance and up to 10-hours of battery life. Students and teachers will enjoy a reliable Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) wireless connection with speeds up to 3x faster than Wi-Fi 5[].

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 — Convertible with Long Battery Life

Designed for K-12 students, the Acer Chromebook 311 (R722T/R723T) is a convertible and durable device optimised for learning anywhere. Its responsive 11.6-inch touch display is protected by Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass which is both tough and embedded with ionic silver that resists the growth of odor- and stain-causing microorganisms. A pair of 360-degree hinges allow it to be used in four usage modes, such as clamshell mode for typing or presentation mode for showing off their work when in small groups.

The Chromebook’s MediaTek MT8183 processor keeps students learning with efficient performance that contributes to a long battery life of up to 15 hours. Its HD webcam has a camera shutter for privacy when not in calls. For excellent connectivity, the Acer Chromebook 311 is available with Wi-fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 (R723T) or Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 (R722T), depending on configuration.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Chromebook 512 (C852) will be available in South Africa in January starting at R5 359,47; and in EMEA in Q1 starting at R 6 192,46.

The Acer Chromebook 511 (C734/T) will be available in South Africa in February starting at R5 359,47; and in EMEA in February starting at R 6 192,46.

The Acer Chromebook 314 (C934/T) will be available in South Africa in 2H’22 starting at R6 585,30; and in EMEA in April starting at R 5 651,23.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (R722T) will be available in South Africa in March starting at R6 110,68; and in EMEA in Q1’22 starting at R 5 849,17.