Fashion finishes first in Need for Speed

Palace, Versace, Puma, Namilia, Danielle Guizio are among the pioneering brands expanding players’ self-expression and personal style in the street racing experience and beyond.

On the busy streets of Lakeshore, style is not just a vibe, it’s a way of life. Need for Speed Unbound will expand on the energy and flair at the heart of the franchise through a series of partnerships between Electronic Arts, Criterion Games and some of the world’s most influential fashion innovators. Pioneering brands, including Palace Skateboards, Versace, Puma, Namilia, Danielle Guizio, Alpha Industries, AWGE, Born x Raised, Brain Dead, Champion, Edwin, Fila, GCDS , and Khrisjoy, will each bring their stylistic vision to life for fans to discover in Need for Speed Unbound – releasing worldwide on December 2.



Need for Speed Unbound’s fashion collaborators were curated by the game’s fashion director and editor-in-chief of U.K. culture magazine Wonderland , Toni-Blaze Ibekwe.

“Need for Speed Unbound presents a real visual identity, one where players can see themselves, and their style, represented in the game,” said Ibekwe. “With these partnerships, we’re blurring the lines between IRL and digital content, and my main hope is that fans adopt the freedom to express themselves through clothing, and apply some of their ‘daring’ in-game choices in real life.”



Palace, Versace, Puma, Namilia and Danielle Guizio will bring their iconic brands into the Need for Speed Unbound experience through bespoke collaborations that showcase each of their cutting-edge styles and go beyond licensed player clothing.



EA provided the following information on the participation of fashion brands:

Palace: For the trendsetters racing the streets of Lakeshore City, the Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition created in collaboration with Palace Skateboards delivers a variety of custom rides, gear and decals to trick out their rides and their character’s outfits. For more information on the Palace Edition visit: <<Palace Nov 1 Newsroom Story placeholder>>

For the trendsetters racing the streets of Lakeshore City, the Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition created in collaboration with Palace Skateboards delivers a variety of custom rides, gear and decals to trick out their rides and their character’s outfits. For more information on the Palace Edition visit: <<Palace Nov 1 Newsroom Story placeholder>> Versace: An iconic fashion house which doesn’t need an introduction, Versace will bring their prestigious style to Need for Speed Unbound through an in-game Rival, Medusa, who brings the Versace woman’s rebellious energy and high-gloss glamor to life as a street racer along with 10 in-game pieces of apparel from jackets to sneakers.

An iconic fashion house which doesn’t need an introduction, Versace will bring their prestigious style to Need for Speed Unbound through an in-game Rival, Medusa, who brings the Versace woman’s rebellious energy and high-gloss glamor to life as a street racer along with 10 in-game pieces of apparel from jackets to sneakers. Puma: A long-standing partner of the Need for Speed franchise and synonymous with “Forever Faster,” Puma brings the speed with its in-game Rival Racer Chase who rolls in a special Puma wrapped Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Players can get their hands on 13 other exclusive Puma in-game items including track pants, hoodie and jacket. A special Puma x Need for Speed Unbound capsule collection of real-world footwear and apparel will also be made available at a later date.

A long-standing partner of the Need for Speed franchise and synonymous with “Forever Faster,” Puma brings the speed with its in-game Rival Racer Chase who rolls in a special Puma wrapped Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Players can get their hands on 13 other exclusive Puma in-game items including track pants, hoodie and jacket. A special Puma x Need for Speed Unbound capsule collection of real-world footwear and apparel will also be made available at a later date. Namilia: Driven by the revolutionary spirit of youth culture and celebration of freedom and self identity, Namilia will feature a selection of six in-game items from a coat to a corset. The Namila x NFS capsule collection features exclusive gear that will be unveiled closer to the launch of the game.

Driven by the revolutionary spirit of youth culture and celebration of freedom and self identity, Namilia will feature a selection of six in-game items from a coat to a corset. The Namila x NFS capsule collection features exclusive gear that will be unveiled closer to the launch of the game. Danielle Guizio: A luxury brand that reflects the subcultures of New York City, GUIZIO’s collaboration will introduce in-game rival Harlow who makes her mark in a special, custom wrapped Chevrolet Corvette Stingray featuring the brand’s iconic motifs. Players can also score five exclusive GUIZIO in-game apparel items from their ready to wear collection.

Players can also outfit their characters in-game with gear from the a variety of other fashion brands.



“The Need for Speed franchise is becoming a home for pioneering, cutting-edge brands who are actively shaping culture,” said Kieran Crimmins, creative director of Criterion Games. “With Need for Speed Unbound, we wanted to level-up that ethos by creating a truly authentic universe that not only represents our players, but also creates opportunities for them to interact with and experience these renowned brands in a whole new way. These partnerships are just the beginning, and we look forward to sharing details on even more partners in the weeks ahead.”

Need for Speed Unbound puts players worldwide in the driver seat of their own street racing fantasy as they outsmart cops and prove they have what it takes to win The Grand, Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing challenge. The game features a new, unique visual style blending elements of street art with the most realistic looking cars in the franchise’s history.



Need for Speed Unbound and Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition will be available on December 2, 2022 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC via the EA app, Origin, Steam and Epic Game Store for $69.99 and $79.99 respectively.



For more details visit: https://www.ea.com/games/need-for-speed/need-for-speed-unbound