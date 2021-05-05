Birds of Prey – Now streaming on Showmax

You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, and the Mafia princess?

The 10th biggest box office hit of 2020 globally, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only she can tell it. After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord.

Birds of Prey was Rotten Tomatoes’ best-reviewed comic book and graphic novel film adaptation last year, and one of its 10 best-reviewed wide-release films overall. Nominated for four People’s Choice Awards, including Favourite Movie, Birds of Prey has won 10 awards so far, including Best Actress for two-time Oscar nominee Margot Robbie (I, Tonya, Bombshell) as Harley Quinn and Best Actor for Golden Globe winner Ewan McGregor (Star Wars, Fargo) as Roman at the 2021 Critics Choice Super Awards’ superhero category.

