Faithful companion for work and play

The Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 48V is more than just a pickup truck; it is an institution, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Toyota is a legend in the automotive world, renowned for its durability, reliability and fuel efficiency. The Toyota Hilux has been a stalwart in the pickup truck market for decades, and the latest iteration, the 2.8 GD-6 48V, continues to impress.

The Hilux’s rugged good looks and unmistakable silhouette remain unchanged. However, subtle tweaks like a new grille and LED headlights give it a more modern edge. As a result, the Toyota Hilux is a vehicle that commands respect: it is faithful to a fault.

Inside, the Hilux is surprisingly comfortable, with a well-equipped cabin. The seats are supportive and comfortable, even on long journeys. The dashboard layout is straightforward and easy to navigate, with all the essential controls within easy reach. While the materials used might not be as luxurious as those found in a premium sedan, they are practical and durable.

The infotainment system is simple and easy to use. Connection to Android Auto or Apple CarPlay is through a USB-A cable. The 8-inch touch screen is clear.

The JBL sound system makes longer journeys easier. I loaded my route on the screen to map me to my destination, while I was able to listen to my favourite music in a faithful companion.

Under the hood, the 2.8-liter diesel engine is a powerhouse. Coupled with a 48V mild-hybrid system, it delivers impressive torque and fuel efficiency. The 48V system aids in acceleration and reduces engine load, resulting in a smoother and more refined driving experience. The hybrid system also meant I was able to pass many fuel stops on the way as this companion was not very thirsty. On the open road, the Hilux reached 7.7 litres per 100km.

The 2.8-liter diesel engine is also a faithful companion. It makes it easy to haul heavy loads or conquer challenging terrains. The 6-speed automatic transmission is smooth and responsive, ensuring a pleasant driving experience. While it is not the fastest vehicle on the road, the Hilux is incredibly capable. It is a truck that is built to last.

The Hilux’s off-road credentials are legendary. With high ground clearance, advanced four-wheel-drive system, and low-range gearing, it is a capable performer in challenging terrain. The truck’s suspension is well-tuned for both on-road comfort and off-road durability.